Harvard Law Professor Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Life-Altering Choices

Harvard Law Professor Alexandra Natapoff delivers a powerful and inspiring Last Lecture to the graduating class, urging them to reflect deeply on the choices they make as they embark on their professional journeys. Natapoff understands that the weight of societal expectations may lead students to feel obligated to pursue conventional paths, but she encourages them to consider alternative options that align with their true aspirations.



During her lecture, Natapoff introduces a unique symbol of empowermentâ€”a pink pad of permission slips. She offers to personally write a note on these slips for any student who desires one. These slips’ purpose is to grant students permission, giving them the courage to silence the nagging voice that demands conformity and instead pursue their own dreams. Natapoff emphasizes that sometimes the next step in one’s chosen path may not necessarily be the most fulfilling or morally right option. She implores the graduates to listen to their inner voices, reminding them they possess the necessary skills and knowledge to make impactful choices. And even if they feel uncertain or underprepared, they have the ability to learn and adapt.



Natapoff, a renowned author and expert on criminal justice, highlights the centrality of choices in the legal field. She acknowledges that the law itself is not inherently moral or goodâ€”it is the actions and decisions of individuals that shape its outcomes. Some laws are just, while others perpetuate injustice. Natapoff emphasizes that each lawyer is responsible for navigating this moral terrain and making choices that prioritize justice.



Reflecting on her own legal career, Natapoff recounts a pivotal moment when she faced two job offers: one at a prestigious boutique civil rights law firm and the other at the federal public defender’s office. Despite being extensively prepared for the civil rights law firm job, Natapoff felt a stronger alignment with her personal goals in the public defender’s office. Though initially fraught with fear and feelings of inadequacy, she embraced the challenge, recognizing that her education had equipped her with the capacity to learn and grow.

Addressing the graduating students, Natapoff acknowledges the potential overwhelm accompanying the myriad choices they will encounter. However, she reframes this abundance of choices as a superpowerâ€”a wealth of meaningful options to explore. She encourages the graduates to perceive the law as a form of personal wealth that can be redistributed to benefit others. Natapoff urges them to focus on grassroots-level work, citing her experiences working in Baltimore’s underprivileged communities. She emphasizes that real change often occurs at the local level, where individuals can significantly impact people’s lives within the criminal justice system.



While Natapoff does not discourage students from pursuing their dream jobs, she advises them to allow themselves the space to discern their true desires. Following one’s heart, she cautions, is not a guarantee of an effortless journey. Sacrifices and challenges are inevitable, regardless of the chosen path. Nevertheless, she reminds the class that their resilience and work ethic have brought them to this point, and they should continue to embrace hard work and make sacrifices to achieve their goals.



In conclusion, Professor Alexandra Natapoff’s Last Lecture imparts invaluable wisdom to the graduating class. Her message encourages students to be mindful of the choices they make, urging them to find the courage to pursue their true aspirations and work toward justice. Natapoff’s personal anecdotes and reflections provide inspiration and guidance as the students embark on their professional endeavors, armed with the knowledge that their choices can shape a better future.



