Fish & Richardson Emerges as Top Trial Law Firm for Big Tech’s Legal Needs

Fish & Richardson, a century-old law firm, achieved record-breaking revenue last year thanks to its prominent role as the top trial lawyers for big tech companies. Bloomberg Law’s analysis revealed that Fish & Richardson represented major tech companies in 52 federal lawsuits, the highest number among all law firms. Notably, a significant portion of these cases involved Apple Inc., and it appears that several proceedings were consolidated for efficiency.



The firm’s expertise in handling high-stakes disputes over smart-watch technology and 5G patent licenses, among others, has solidified its position as a leading intellectual property and patent-focused firm. What sets Fish & Richardson apart is its unique ability to combine technical experience with the skill to simplify complex legal issues for juries, making them a reliable choice for big tech companies seeking effective representation.



Jorge Contreras, a law professor at the University of Utah, described Fish & Richardson as the “last big patent boutique firm,” emphasizing their specialized focus in the field. This reputation has contributed to the firm’s exceptional financial performance. According to data from The American Lawyer, Fish & Richardson reported over $512 million in revenue and more than $2 million in profits per equity partner in the previous year.



Fish & Richardson’s client roster boasts eight tech companies listed on the S&P 500, including industry giants like Samsung, Microsoft, and semiconductor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices. The firm’s notable achievements also include securing a $43 million jury verdict in favor of The Chamberlain Group, a garage device maker, in a high-profile intellectual property suit. The case originated in 2022 and underwent retrial earlier this year, showcasing the firm’s tenacity and commitment to protecting its clients’ interests.

While Fish & Richardson has thrived in its role as Apple’s legal representative, the firm remained discreet about its work for the tech giant. Apple has frequently engaged other prominent law firms like WilmerHale and DLA Piper for federal court cases. Many of these legal disputes revolve around patent matters, as Apple has historically been a prime target for patent trolls due to its financial success. According to Mark Lemley, a professor at Stanford Law School, Apple’s status as a lucrative target makes it a focal point for patent litigation. The potential damages in these cases can reach tens of millions of dollars. However, the greatest risk for companies lies in court or International Trade Commission orders to cease the sale of specific products, as explained by Contreras, who is also a former WilmerHale partner.



Considering the potential consequences for companies involved in patent litigation, taking these cases seriously is crucial. The specter of having to halt the sale of products looms as a significant risk. The substantial financial stakes involved necessitate a robust defense strategy. Fish & Richardson’s track record and expertise in handling such cases positions them as a trusted ally for big tech companies, ensuring comprehensive protection of their intellectual property rights.



In summary, Fish & Richardson’s unparalleled success as the go-to trial lawyers for big tech companies has propelled the firm to record-breaking revenue figures. With an impressive portfolio of high-profile cases and a reputation as a premier patent boutique firm, they continue to deliver exceptional results for their clients. As the landscape of intellectual property litigation evolves, Fish & Richardson remains at the forefront, combining technical expertise with legal acumen to navigate complex disputes successfully.



