Legal Ethics

Committee of Federal Judges to Review Justice Thomas’ Financial Disclosure Concerns
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A request for an investigation into US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for alleged financial disclosure failures has been referred to the US Judicial Conference’s Committee on Financial Disclosure, according to reports.

Democratic lawmakers, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia, had asked the Judicial Conference to refer the matter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to the Washington Post and Politico.

Whitehouse and Johnson said in a letter that “there is at least reasonable cause to believe that Justice Thomas intentionally disregarded the disclosure requirement” when he failed to report the sale of his interest in three properties in Savannah, Georgia, to his wealthy friend Harlan Crow, a billionaire and a Republican donor. In such cases, a referral is required, the lawmakers’ letter said.

  
What
Where


The lawmakers also cited a ProPublica report that said Thomas accepted luxury trips from Crow that included jet flights, cruises on a superyacht, and stays at Crow’s private resorts.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

The Committee on Financial Disclosure is made up of 16 federal judges.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Washington Post cited one prior occasion in which the Department of Justice investigated the travel expenses of a federal appeals judge. There was no prosecution following the 2014 investigation.

The issue of transparency in the Supreme Court has been a topic of debate for some time, with many calling for greater disclosure of financial information from the justices. Justice Thomas has been the subject of particular scrutiny in this regard, as he has been accused of failing to disclose certain financial information in the past.



In 2011, Justice Thomas was accused of failing to disclose his wife’s income from the conservative Heritage Foundation and other organizations. He later amended his disclosure forms to include the information. In 2018, he amended several years of disclosure reports to add details about his wife’s employment and income.

The current allegations against Justice Thomas stem from his failure to report the sale of his interest in the three properties in Savannah to Crow. According to the lawmakers’ letter, Thomas sold the properties for $680,000 in 2019, but did not report the transactions on his annual financial disclosure forms for that year. The lawmakers said that the failure to report the transactions violated federal law and the Code of Conduct for United States Judges.

The lawmakers also cited the ProPublica report, which detailed a series of luxury trips that Thomas and his wife took with Crow. According to the report, the trips included flights on Crow’s private jet, stays at his private resorts, and cruises on his superyacht. The lawmakers said that the acceptance of these gifts and trips may have created a conflict of interest for Thomas, and that he may have been required to recuse himself from certain cases involving Crow or his businesses.

The referral of the matter to the Committee on Financial Disclosure is a significant development, as it could result in further scrutiny of Justice Thomas’s financial disclosures and potential disciplinary action. The committee has the authority to request additional information from Thomas and to refer the matter to the Department of Justice if it believes that a violation of federal law has occurred.

However, it is unclear at this time whether the committee will take any further action, and it is possible that the matter will ultimately be dropped without any disciplinary action taken against Justice Thomas.

Regardless of the outcome, the allegations against Justice Thomas highlight the ongoing debate over transparency and accountability in the Supreme Court, and may fuel calls for greater disclosure of financial information from the justices in the future.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Associate

USA-FL-Miami

Job description The Law Offices of Aaron Resnick, P.A. is seeking a litigation associate with 1-5...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-MN-Waconia

JOB DESCRIPTION Title: Intellectual Property Paralegal Job Description: Monitor docket d...

Apply now

Civil Litigation Paralegal

USA-CA-Encinitas

We are looking for an experienced paralegal to join our team full-time. The ideal candidate has exte...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Civil Litigation

USA-FL-Fort Myers

We are looking for a full-time civil litigation Associate Attorney who is detail oriented, organized...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
125
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
114
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt
US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included ranking
175
Law Students

US News Ranking Delayed as Law Schools Claim Faulty Job Data Included
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
112
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
133
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations job exposure
83
Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Attributes Associate Job Cuts to Performance Evaluations
Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings biden
58
Legal News

Joe Biden Selects Texas Judge for 5th Circuit Appeals Court, Known for its Conservative Leanings
Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm skadden
63
Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner ropes
79
Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
105
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman

Legal Career Resources

April 21, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Frisella Neilson, APC

Frisella Neilson, APC: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Estate Planning and Probate Matters Frisella Neilson, APC is a law firm that has been providing expert legal services in estate planning and probate matters for many years. The firm is dedicated […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top