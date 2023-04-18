Top Lawyer Abandons Law Firm to Champion Free Speech

Robert Corn-Revere, a well-known First Amendment lawyer, has left Davis Wright Tremaine, a US law firm, to become the chief counsel of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). The non-profit free speech advocacy group announced on Monday that the chief counsel role was new and created specifically for Corn-Revere, who was already a member of the group’s advisory council.



FIRE’s legal director, Will Creeley, said that Corn-Revere would be a “force multiplier” to the group’s litigation efforts, bringing with him decades of experience fighting for First Amendment freedoms in a variety of contexts.



Corn-Revere has represented CBS Corp in its successful bid to defeat a $550,000 indecency fine from the US Federal Communications Commission over the airing of singer Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl broadcast. The case went all the way to the US Supreme Court.



Corn-Revere and Davis Wright Tremaine were also known for their defense of Backpage.com before the US government seized the online classified website in 2018.

FIRE recently changed its name from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education and announced a $75 million expansion initiative to take the group’s work beyond college campuses. One focus of the initiative is litigation, according to the group.



In November, a federal judge blocked key provisions of Florida’s Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop WOKE Act, which prohibited professors from endorsing particular viewpoints in public university classrooms. FIRE challenged the law, and the state is now appealing.



Corn-Revere’s departure from Davis Wright Tremaine has been met with support from the law firm. A spokesperson said the firm expected him “to stay in active contact with us and fully support him in this new endeavor at our client FIRE.”



Corn-Revere’s move to FIRE indicates the growing concern around free speech and expression in the US. With the rise of cancel culture and the increasing polarisation of society, many feel that the right to free speech is under threat.



Organizations like FIRE play a crucial role in protecting First Amendment rights and ensuring that individuals and groups can express themselves without fear of censorship or retribution.



Corn-Revere’s decades of experience in this area make him an invaluable addition to FIRE’s team. As the group looks to expand its work and take on more high-profile cases, having someone of Corn-Revere’s caliber at the helm will undoubtedly make a difference.



FIRE’s $75 million expansion initiative is ambitious, but it is sorely needed in today’s political climate. As the fight for free speech continues, organizations like FIRE will be instrumental in ensuring that the voices of all Americans are heard.



