Two lawyers are in a bank when, suddenly, two armed robbers burst in.

While one of the robbers takes the money from the tellers, the other lines the customers, including the lawyers, up against a wall and proceeds to take their wallets, watches and other valuables.

The first lawyer shoves something into the other one’s hand.

“What is this?” the latter asks without looking.

“It’s that $100 I owe you.”

