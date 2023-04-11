New York Governor Selects Second Chief Judge Nominee After First Choice is Unsuccessful

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated Rowan Wilson, an associate judge on the Court of Appeals, as chief judge of the same court after lawmakers from her party rejected her previous pick. If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Black judge in the post, replacing Janet DiFiore, who stepped down in August.



Hochul’s first nominee, appellate Judge Hector LaSalle, was voted down by the state Senate in February. The unprecedented rebuke of the governor by members of her party was due to LaSalle’s record being viewed as too conservative on abortion rights and unions. LaSalle, however, maintained that previous rulings were mischaracterized.



A New York state panel recommended Wilson and Halligan as candidates for the chief judge post. Hochul then nominated Caitlin Halligan, a former New York solicitor general and current partner at Selendy Gay Elsberg, to fill Wilson’s current role.



“Judge Wilson’s sterling record of upholding justice and fairness makes him well-suited to lead the court at this critical time,” Hochul said in a statement. Wilson, nominated to the Court of Appeals by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017, said in a statement that “protecting the rights of New Yorkers is my top priority.”

In a recent past case, Wilson dissented from a 5-2 ruling last year holding that animals do not have the same legal rights as humans in a case involving an elephant named Happy at the Bronx Zoo.



The Court of Appeals chief judge oversees the state’s sprawling state judicial system. Wilson’s nomination comes at a critical time as the state’s highest court will likely play a pivotal role in upcoming legal battles, including redistricting and police reform.



Hochul’s decision to nominate Wilson, a Black judge, to lead the state’s highest court is being hailed as a step towards diversifying the judiciary. The state’s judiciary has long been criticized for lacking diversity, with only a small percentage of judges being people of color.



In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that Wilson’s nomination “sends a powerful message that diversity and inclusion must be central to our justice system.” James also noted that “with his wealth of experience and commitment to justice, Judge Wilson is an exceptional choice to lead the Court of Appeals.”



The nomination of Wilson and Halligan will now be sent to the New York State Senate for confirmation. The state Senate is expected to vote on the nominations in the coming weeks.



