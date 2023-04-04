Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Todd Blanche, a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, has resigned from the law firm to join the defense team representing former U.S. President Donald Trump in a criminal case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. According to reports by Politico and Law.com, Blanche will eventually lead Trump’s representation. A spokesperson for Cadwalader confirmed Blanche’s departure but declined to comment further.

In an email obtained by Politico, Blanche stated that he resigned from Cadwalader because he had been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged Manhattan District Attorney’s case. He further explained that after careful thought and consideration, he believed it was the best opportunity for him and an opportunity he should not pass up. Blanche’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he was a partner at Cadwalader from September 2017 to April 2023 and is now listed as the founding partner of Blanche Law.

Blanche is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and a graduate of Brooklyn Law School. He has previously represented Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of lying to banks to obtain loans and filing false tax returns to hide assets.

  
What
Where


Trump was indicted on March 30, but the charges were not released. The indictment is expected to relate to $130,000 in hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who had alleged an affair with Trump. Trump is likely to be charged with falsification of business records under New York law, which is a felony if the false record is made with the intent to cover up another crime. However, Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Expand your horizons and submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Blanche will join a defense team that includes lawyers Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles. In a statement to Law.com, an anonymous source described Blanche’s departure from Cadwalader as a “happy uncoupling.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




According to Politico, Blanche got the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to drop state charges against Manafort after arguing that they covered the same conduct as the federal charges and would constitute double jeopardy.

In the same report, Blanche called Manafort’s indictment “politically motivated,” which is the same accusation Trump makes about the current Manhattan district attorney. It is still being determined how Blanche’s previous representation of Manafort will affect his representation of Trump.



The Manhattan District Attorney’s case is not the only legal challenge faced by Trump. He is also facing a separate investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office, looking into allegations of financial impropriety by Trump and his organization.

The Manhattan case is expected to be a high-profile and closely watched legal battle with significant implications for Trump’s political future. It remains to be seen how Blanche’s departure from Cadwalader will impact his representation of Trump and the legal proceedings.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Pasadena

Job Summary Flores Ryan, LLP specializes in handling construction transactions and litigation for...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
63
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London Latham & Watkins
45
Biglaw

Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London
Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies Morgan & Morgan
42
Biglaw

Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
42
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
75
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case
Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement White & Case
75
Biglaw

Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement
New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case data breach
48
Legal News

New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case
WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push wilmerhale
44
Biglaw

WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
81
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top