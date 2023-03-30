Rimon Welcomes DLA Piper Partner Trio as They Embrace Remote Work in New York

Rimon, a hybrid law firm that offers its lawyers the ability to work from anywhere, announced on Wednesday that it had hired three product liability defense partners from DLA Piper in New York. The new hires, Keelin Kavanagh, David Jaroslaw, and Arthur Hoffmann, represent U.S.-based and international clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industry.



Rimon was founded in San Francisco and currently has over 150 partners. Despite having physical offices across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Rimon allows its lawyers to work remotely. Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann will all be working remotely for Rimon.



The three new partners joined DLA Piper together in February 2020; before that, they spent four years at Greenspoon Marder. Before that, they spent more than 15 years at a small law firm called Jacob, Medinger & Finnegan.



Rimon has been expanding rapidly, having hired at least five U.S. partners since January, including real estate lawyer Robert Goldman from DLA Piper in Chicago. The firm’s hybrid model has allowed it to attract talent from top-tier firms and experienced attorneys looking for more flexibility.

Rimon’s model is unique in that it offers lawyers the ability to work from anywhere, regardless of their location or the location of the firm’s physical offices. This approach has been popular among attorneys who value flexibility and autonomy, allowing Rimon to attract talent from various backgrounds and geographies.



Adding Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann is expected to strengthen Rimon’s product liability defense practice, which has been a critical area of focus for the firm. The three partners bring extensive experience representing clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industry, which will be a valuable asset for Rimon’s clients.



Overall, Rimon’s hiring of Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann is a testament to the growing popularity of remote work in the legal industry. As firms continue to embrace remote work policies, we expect to see more firms adopt hybrid models like Rimon’s, which offer attorneys the flexibility and autonomy they need to succeed.



