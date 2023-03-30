Biglaw

Rimon Welcomes DLA Piper Partner Trio as They Embrace Remote Work in New York
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Rimon, a hybrid law firm that offers its lawyers the ability to work from anywhere, announced on Wednesday that it had hired three product liability defense partners from DLA Piper in New York. The new hires, Keelin Kavanagh, David Jaroslaw, and Arthur Hoffmann, represent U.S.-based and international clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industry.

Rimon was founded in San Francisco and currently has over 150 partners. Despite having physical offices across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Rimon allows its lawyers to work remotely. Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann will all be working remotely for Rimon.

The three new partners joined DLA Piper together in February 2020; before that, they spent four years at Greenspoon Marder. Before that, they spent more than 15 years at a small law firm called Jacob, Medinger & Finnegan.

  
What
Where


Rimon has been expanding rapidly, having hired at least five U.S. partners since January, including real estate lawyer Robert Goldman from DLA Piper in Chicago. The firm’s hybrid model has allowed it to attract talent from top-tier firms and experienced attorneys looking for more flexibility.

Looking for a legal job that fits your skills and experience? BCG Attorney Search can help!

Rimon’s model is unique in that it offers lawyers the ability to work from anywhere, regardless of their location or the location of the firm’s physical offices. This approach has been popular among attorneys who value flexibility and autonomy, allowing Rimon to attract talent from various backgrounds and geographies.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Adding Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann is expected to strengthen Rimon’s product liability defense practice, which has been a critical area of focus for the firm. The three partners bring extensive experience representing clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industry, which will be a valuable asset for Rimon’s clients.

Overall, Rimon’s hiring of Kavanagh, Jaroslaw, and Hoffmann is a testament to the growing popularity of remote work in the legal industry. As firms continue to embrace remote work policies, we expect to see more firms adopt hybrid models like Rimon’s, which offer attorneys the flexibility and autonomy they need to succeed.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Cupertino

We are actively seeking to hire a litigation associate with at least 4 years of experience in genera...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Attorney (Hybrid remote)

USA-NY-White Plains

Job details Salary $85,000 - $185,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
62
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
128
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas CLEARY GOTTLIEB
57
Legal News

Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
72
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
91
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
94
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
86
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
165
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top