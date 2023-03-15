Ex-Maryland Governor’s Top Aide Goes on the Run After Skipping Court Appearance

The former Chief of Staff to ex-Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Roy McGrath, is now being hunted by the US Marshals Service after failing to appear in court for charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. An arrest warrant has been issued for McGrath, who pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021 and was released on bond.



McGrath was appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Hogan in June 2020 but left the role later that year. In 2021, he was charged with fraud, theft in programs receiving federal funds, and falsifying records in federal investigations.



The US Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department, stated that it had launched an interstate fugitive investigation and issued a ‘Wanted’ poster with images of McGrath from 2021. The poster states that McGrath is wanted for “fraud, converts to own use the property of another, theft in programs receiving federal funds, and falsification of records in federal investigations.”



McGrath was due to appear in court on Monday for his trial but failed to attend. As a result, the US Marshals Service has initiated a manhunt for McGrath. In an emailed response to a request for comment from Reuters, McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, stated that he is unaware of McGrath’s whereabouts and expressed concerns for his client’s well-being.

The charges against McGrath have raised questions about Governor Hogan’s judgment in appointing him as Chief of Staff. In a statement released Tuesday, Hogan’s office stated that it “takes these allegations extremely seriously” and is “fully cooperating with law enforcement.”



The case also highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in government. As Governor Hogan stated in 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, “Public officials have a responsibility to ensure that every dollar is spent wisely and transparently.” The charges against McGrath serve as a reminder that those who abuse their positions of power will be held accountable for their actions.



