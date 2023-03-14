Public Interest

GEICO Auto Policy Doesn’t Cover STDs from Car Sex, Federal Judge Rules
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

GEICO has won a lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that its auto policy does not cover damages for a sexually transmitted disease contracted during car sex. In a March 10th opinion, U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan Jr. ruled that car sex does not constitute “use” of the vehicle as required by GEICO’s insurance policy.

The case involved a policyholder, Martin Brauner, who contended that GEICO was responsible for paying damages to his sexual partner, identified as M.O., in the litigation. M.O. obtained a $5.2 million arbitration award against Brauner in May 2021 for contracting human papillomavirus in his 2014 Hyundai Genesis.

GEICO sought a federal declaratory judgment after M.O. filed a petition in Missouri state court to affirm the $5.2 million award. M.O. and Brauner had agreed before the arbitration that Brauner’s insurers would pay any award rather than Brauner.

  
What
Where


A state court had affirmed the arbitration award, but the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the decision in January. The state supreme court said GEICO should have been allowed to intervene before the trial judge ruled.

Put your legal career in the hands of experts – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

The policy language at issue in the federal litigation reads:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“Under Section I, we will pay damages which an insured becomes legally obligated to pay because of:

  1. Bodily injury sustained by a person, and:
  1. Damage to or destruction of property arising from the ownership, maintenance, or use of the owned or non-owned auto.”

Brauner and M.O. had contended that the language about using the auto only applies to property damage claimsâ€”not bodily injury claims. They noted that the policy has since been modified by paragraph spacing so that it reads:



“Under Section I, we will pay damages which an insured becomes legally obligated to pay because of:

  1. Bodily injury sustained by a person, and:
  1. Damage to or destruction of property, arising out of the ownership, maintenance, or use of the owned or non-owned auto.”

However, Judge Gaitan rejected the argument by Brauner and M.O. and said that other policy provisions “do not support the idea that the policy is a general liability policy covering all bodily injuries caused by an insured, regardless of their connection with an automobile.”

Gaitan then considered whether sex in a car constitutes covered vehicle use. Brauner had argued that sexual relations in a car are an everyday, foreseeable vehicle use. He pointed to an article in the Journal of Sex Research that reported on an anonymous survey of 195 men and 511 women at a small midwestern university.

However, Gaitan said he reviewed the article and “is dubious that such study stands for the broad proposition asserted by defendant Brauner that 50% or more of all American adults have engaged in such behavior.”

“The court finds that consensual sexual relations inside a car do not constitute a ‘use’ of the automobile within the meaning of the subject policy,” Gaitan said.

As a result of this decision, Brauner will be personally responsible for the $5.2 million arbitration award to M.O. unless he can overturn the award in separate proceedings. This case highlights the importance of understanding the limitations of insurance policies and the need to review policy language carefully before signing up for coverage.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford

Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon

Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria

Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior corporate associate attor...

Apply Now

Senior Tax Counsel

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior tax counsel with 10+ year...

Apply Now

Most Popular

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
110
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
120
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
50
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
125
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
92
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
45
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
76
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
118
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
147
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Legal Career Resources

March 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wright Kim Douglas, ALC

Wright Kim Douglas, ALC: Providing Client-Centric, Attorneys/Staff Friendly, and Growth-Oriented Legal Services Introduction Finding a law firm that prioritizes the needs of its clients while fostering a positive work environment for its attorneys and staff can be challenging. Wright Kim […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top