An investment banker decides she needs in-house counsel, so she interviews a young lawyer.

“Mr. Peterson,” she says, “Would you say you’re honest?”

What

Where

Search Jobs

“Honest?” replies Peterson.

“Let me tell you something about honesty. My father lent me $85,000 for my education, and I paid back every penny the minute I tried my first case.”

“Impressive. And what sort of case was that?”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

“Dad sued me for the money.”

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More