Biden Taps Top Law School Dean for Supreme Court Committee

President Joe Biden has appointed the dean of the University of Virginia (UVA) Law School, Risa Lauren Goluboff, to the Permanent Committee for the Oliver Wendell Holmes Devise. Goluboff, the first female dean in UVA Law School’s history, will serve an eight-year term on the committee. Congress established the committee in 1955 after the late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., bequeathed a portion of his estate to the United States in 1935. The committee’s purpose is to document and disseminate the history of the United States Supreme Court.



Goluboff is a legal historian focusing on the historical development of American constitutional and civil rights law in the 20th century. She said that it is a beautiful honor to accept the appointment and that she looks forward to helping to document the history of the Supreme Court through this vital work.



The Permanent Committee for the Oliver Wendell Holmes Devise is responsible for publishing a multi-volume work documenting the history of the Court. The committee’s principal purpose is to continue this work. Goluboff will work alongside Professor and dean emeritus Trevor Morrison of NYU, who was appointed to the committee. Morrison teaches and writes about constitutional law and the federal courts and serves as Of Counsel to Kaplan Hecker & Fink.



The Supreme Court has a rich and fascinating history that is well worth studying. The Court plays a critical role in the American legal system, and its decisions have far-reaching implications for the country. The Court’s decisions have impacted everything from civil rights and free speech to the balance of power between the branches of government. The Court’s history is also an essential part of American history, and studying it can help us better understand the country’s development over time.



In conclusion, the appointment of Dean Goluboff and Professor Morrison to the Permanent Committee for the Oliver Wendell Holmes Devise is a significant development. It highlights the importance of studying the history of the Supreme Court and the critical role that the Court has played in shaping American law and society. It is hoped that the committee’s work will continue to shed light on the Court’s history and help us better understand the country’s development over time.



