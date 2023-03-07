Legal News

Controversial Trump Attorney Lands Seat on Wisconsin Judicial Panel Again
Controversy has arisen in Wisconsin after a former judge and Trump attorney, Jim Troupis, was reappointed to a committee that advises judges on judicial conduct. The conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court approved the reappointment on a 4-3 vote, with all three liberal justices dissenting.

Troupis’ first term on the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee was set to expire on Tuesday, but his reappointment means he will remain on the committee until March 7, 2026. Members of the nine-member advisory committee are limited to two successive three-year terms.

The decision to reappoint Troupis comes just one month before an April 4 election that will determine majority control of the court for at least the next two years. One of the four conservative justices who voted to reappoint Troupis is retiring.

  
Troupis, the defendant in a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking $2.4 million in damages from fake electors and attorneys who advised them, represented former President Donald Trump in 2020 when he attempted to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin. Troupis also advised Republicans on their plan to have fake electors cast their ballots for Trump in Wisconsin, despite his loss.

The decision to reappoint Troupis has been criticized by Democrats and liberal groups, who argue that his involvement in attempts to overturn the election results and his ongoing legal troubles make him unfit for the position. They have also raised concerns about the potential for political influence in the judiciary.

In response to Troupis’ reappointment, liberal attorneys filed an ethics complaint against Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to review the 2020 election. The complaint, filed with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, alleges that Gableman “has embraced conspiracy theories, spread lies, rejected facts, impugned the character of people he perceives to be his adversaries, and abused the legal process.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman in 2021, initially expressed confidence in his abilities but later fired him in August 2022, calling him an “embarrassment.” The complaint against Gableman will be reviewed behind closed doors. If any discipline is recommended, it will ultimately be up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether to impose any penalties.

The controversy surrounding Troupis’ reappointment highlights the ongoing debate over the role of politics in the judiciary. Critics argue that political influence undermines the independence and integrity of the judiciary. In contrast, supporters argue that judges and justices should be allowed to bring their personal beliefs and values to their decisions.



As the election approaches, the issue of political influence in the judiciary will likely remain a contentious topic in Wisconsin and beyond. The election outcome will determine the balance of power on the state Supreme Court and could have significant implications for legal and policy decisions in the years to come.

