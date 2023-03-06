Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Three law schools have managed to comply with the American Bar Association’s (ABA) accreditation standard requiring a two-year bar passage rate of at least 75%. The ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar recently announced that Ave Maria School of Law, the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, and Vermont Law School have met the requirement.

In December, the ABA released notices of noncompliance for these three schools based on their 2019 graduates’ two-year pass rates. For the Ave Maria School of Law, that class had a two-year pass rate of 67.21%. However, its class of 2020 had a two-year bar passage rate of 88.41%, which determined its current compliance with the standard this year.

John Czarnetzky, the law school’s dean and CEO, attributed the class’s success to the entire faculty, including their bar preparation faculty and staff, who have developed a rigorous program to ensure students’ success on the bar exam. Czarnetzky anticipates similar success for their future classes.

  
What
Where


The University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law’s class of 2020 had a two-year bar passage rate of 80.6%, compared to 66.67% for the class of 2019. Similarly, Vermont Law School’s two-year pass rates were 67.54% for its 2019 graduates and 76.61% for its 2020 graduates.

Interim dean Beth McCormack of Vermont Law School mentioned that the 2019 two-year pass rate was an outlier. The faculty and staff will continue to support students. They are also working on curriculum changes for the National Conference of Bar Examiners’ NextGen bar exam, which is set to launch in July 2026.

Moreover, the council decided that Hofstra University Maurice A. Deane School of Law, which received a notice in December for being out of compliance with a faculty and staff diversity standard, has demonstrated compliance. According to its 2021 Standard 509 Information Report, the Hofstra University law school had 47 full-time faculty members, of which 23 were men, 24 were women, and five identified as people of color. It also had 81 faculty members who were not full-time, and out of that group, 57 were men, 24 were women, and seven were people of color.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Based on data from the 2022 Standard 509 Information Report, the number of full-time male faculty remained the same, but there are now 27 women and seven people of color in the group. For faculty who do not work full time, 50 are men, 27 are women, and five are people of color, according to the data.

Compliance with the ABA’s accreditation standards is crucial for law schools to maintain their accreditation status. The ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar periodically reviews and evaluates law schools’ compliance with its standards to ensure that they maintain their academic rigor and standards of excellence.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

Corporate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Our corporate law team is searching for an attorney with 4+ years of corporate and transactional exp...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

We are searching for an attorney with 4+ years of commercial real estate experience, excellent acade...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-NC-Winston Salem

We are searching for an attorney with 4+ years of commercial real estate experience, excellent acade...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus king spalding
51
Breaking News

Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
51
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
California Panel Recommends Developing a Customized Bar Exam for the State bar exam
46
Law Students

California Panel Recommends Developing a Customized Bar Exam for the State
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
119
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
119
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
55
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
63
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
66
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
67
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data

Legal Career Resources

March 6, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach to Motivating and Managing its Lawyers Lawyers are integral to any law firm, and their motivation and management are crucial to its success. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top