Best Law Firms to Work For: Fish & Richardson
Fish & Richardson is a leading intellectual property law firm with offices throughout the United States and internationally. The firm is renowned for its patents, trademarks, copyrights, and litigation work. Fish & Richardson is well known for its motivated and dedicated lawyers, who positively approach their work.


The reviews from current and former employees of Fish & Richardson confirm that the company is a great place to work. Many employees appreciate the firm’s emphasis on a positive work environment, employee growth, and recognition. The reviews suggest that the firm’s management is supportive, flexible, and open to employee feedback.

One of the consistent themes from the reviews is the friendly and supportive work environment. Employees report that the atmosphere at Fish & Richardson is welcoming and that people are friendly and collaborative. This is evident in the positive comments about the people working at the firm. Many employees highlight the firm’s pleasant staff and sense of community, which has earned the reputation of being a “fish family.”

  
Fish & Richardson’s approach to employee growth is also highlighted in the reviews. Employees are encouraged to take on challenging and exciting work, and the firm invests in ongoing training to support their development. Additionally, the firm provides internal promotion opportunities, which employees highly value. Several employees have noted that they appreciate the support and recognition from the firm’s management.

Fish & Richardson is known for its flexibility, especially in the current work environment. The firm has adapted well to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and employees appreciate the opportunity to work from home. The reviews indicate that the firm is remote-friendly, with very little micromanagement and a lot of autonomy. This is highly valued by employees, who appreciate the firm’s trust.

However, there are some areas where Fish & Richardson could improve. Some employees suggest that leadership goals could be more precise, and more pay increases or promotions should be needed within specific fields. Additionally, some employees have reported that work balance is only sometimes outstanding and that a heavy workload can exist. However, these are relatively minor concerns in the grand scheme of things, and the overall positive tone of the reviews is a testament to the firm’s management and culture.

In conclusion, Fish & Richardson is a great workplace with a positive work environment, supportive management, and many opportunities for employee growth. The firm’s approach to work has earned it a reputation as one of the country’s best intellectual property law firms. Despite some minor concerns, the overwhelmingly positive reviews from current and former employees demonstrate that Fish & Richardson is an excellent choice for motivated lawyers seeking a supportive and collaborative work environment.

See law firm reviews about Fish & Richardson on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7sPy/Fish-and-Richardson/rankings

See law firm reviews about Fish & Richardson on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K7sPy/Fish-and-Richardson/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=52

Write a review of Fish & Richardson here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7sPy/Fish-and-Richardson/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K7sPy/Fish-and-Richardson/write-review

