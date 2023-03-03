Best Law Firms to Work For: Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP: A Positive and Productive Workplace



Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a law firm that has received glowing reviews from employees who appreciate the positive and motivating work environment. Based on the reviews, the law firm is innovative and prioritizes its employees’ work-life balance, professional development, and mental well-being. The reviews suggest that the firm has excellent leadership, and the management team fosters a culture of productivity, learning, and fun.



One employee who works as a Mail Clerk/Data Entry in Chicago describes the company as a fun and caring workplace where they constantly learn new computer tricks. The employee’s manager is also supportive and takes the time to teach each person in the department. This shows that the firm prioritizes employee development, which leads to better productivity and job satisfaction. However, the employee finds the commute challenging, but knowing that they are making a difference makes it all worth it.



Another former employee who worked as an Administrative Case Coordinator in Santa Monica appreciates the law firm’s professional development opportunities. They gained more professional skills and confidence than in any previous job. The employee felt they had an advocate in the firm’s HR director, who provided support whenever necessary. Additionally, the company offers healthcare incentives on-site, showing that it prioritizes employee well-being. The employee reports that most staff was friendly, and HR truly cared, indicating that the firm has a supportive culture.

One anonymous employee describes the firm as competent, highlighting its culture of evaluating and finding the market’s pulse. The firm quickly adapts, especially during an economic crisis, demonstrating that it prioritizes employee job security. The employee reports that the firm has been in business for over 100 years and has little job turnover. This shows that the firm’s management team is effective in managing the firm’s workforce.



A current Staff Accountant II in St. Louis also commends the law firm’s work-life balance, an essential factor in employee job satisfaction. The employee highlights that the disconnect between staff and lawyers is fundamental, but everyone is still lovely. This may indicate that the firm could improve communication to ensure that all employees feel connected to its mission and goals.



Many reviews also suggest that the firm has a great culture committed to advancing attorneys within the firm. One anonymous employee describes the culture as excellent. In contrast, another current employee, an attorney in Miami, reports that the firm is a laid-back, well-paid, and good place to work. The firm provides many opportunities for advancement, and there is a commitment to developing the attorneys within the firm. However, the employee also reports that work-life balance may be challenging, highlighting the need for the firm to continue prioritizing employee well-being.

The reviews show that Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a positive and productive workplace with excellent leadership and management. The firm prioritizes employee development, work-life balance, and mental well-being, which leads to better productivity and job satisfaction. The culture is supportive, committed to the advancement of attorneys, and quick to adapt to changing economic circumstances. Although some employees report challenges with communication and maintaining billable hours, the reviews suggest that the pros outweigh the cons.



In conclusion, the reviews demonstrate that Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a great workplace. The firm has an excellent culture, supportive management, and a commitment to employee development, work-life balance, and mental well-being. The workplace values employees and has a culture of learning, productivity, and fun. The firm’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances and provide job security shows it is a reliable and stable workplace.

