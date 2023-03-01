Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Quarles & Brady LLP
Quarles & Brady LLP: A Positive Approach to Lawyer Motivation and Management


Quarles & Brady LLP is a national law firm that serves clients from offices in Milwaukee, Chicago, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Tampa, Naples, and Washington, D.C. Founded in 1892, the firm has a long history of providing top-notch legal services to individuals and businesses. Over the years, Quarles & Brady has grown into one of the largest law firms in the United States, but it has managed to maintain a positive work environment and a supportive culture for its lawyers and staff.

Many employees have praised the firm’s positive approach to lawyer motivation and management. In this article, we will explore the reviews of current and former employees to highlight the aspects of Quarles & Brady that contribute to its success as an employer.

  
Flexible Work Schedule

One of the most attractive features of working at Quarles & Brady is the flexible work schedule. Many employees have praised the firm for allowing them to work from home and having a reasonable billable hours target. The firm is flexible regarding monitoring the time lawyers and staff spend on work-related tasks. This approach to work-life balance has earned the firm high marks from employees, who appreciate the opportunity to have a life outside of work.

“Flexible schedule, work from home available,” said a Patent Engineer in Phoenix. “Entire emphasis is on billable hours worked. Reasonable targets if you’re good at that sort of steady consistent writing. Management relatively hands-off.”

Understanding Management

Another aspect of Quarles & Brady that stands out to many employees is the understanding and supportive management. Many current and former employees have praised the firm’s partners for their lack of ego and their willingness to help associates succeed. The attorneys and staff are also very collegial and get along well, creating a positive work environment. The firm’s management values employees’ well-being and encourages open communication, which fosters a collaborative atmosphere.

“Quarles & Brady is a great place to work. We have the capabilities and functions of a big law firm with the feel and culture of a smaller firm,” said an Associate Attorney in Indianapolis. “The partners I have experienced have little to no ego and genuinely want associates to succeed. There are plenty of opportunities for growth and development. The hardest part of the job is not something that would likely be any different at any other firm: the long hours. We are a successful firm because we deliver our clients great service and work products. This often requires long and sometimes irregular hours. Luckily, the best part about the job is that the people are awesome to work with and when everyone is working hard together, it makes the tough times easier.”

Excellent Benefits

Quarles & Brady provides excellent benefits for its employees, which has earned the firm high praise from current and former employees. The firm offers a competitive compensation package, health care benefits, and a retirement savings plan. The firm’s management recognizes the importance of employee wellness, which is why the firm offers wellness programs and resources to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Great job and a nice environment to work in. Nice coworkers, understanding management. Great benefits. This company cares about their employees,” said a Facilities Assistant in Milwaukee.

“A talented attorneys and committed staff. Excellent benefits,” said an Attorney in Milwaukee.

Great Work Environment

Quarles & Brady is known for having a great work environment. The firm values its employees and invests in creating a pleasant and professional atmosphere. The employees are highly skilled and professional, and the work environment is quiet and conducive to productivity. The firm also provides free coffee and snacks, occasional free meals, and many other perks.

“Nice people to work with. A comfortable but professional environment” said a current employee who left an anonymous review.

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants

