Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Morrison & Foerster LLP
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Morrison & Foerster LLP (MoFo) is a global law firm with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The firm has received positive reviews from its employees, who mention the nice collegiate atmosphere and the excellent work culture as some of its notable strengths.


According to former employees, MoFo provides a friendly workplace with a good work-life balance and satisfactory compensation and bonuses. Additionally, people at the firm are helpful, and the attorneys are generally friendly and courteous. Similarly, current employees praise the law firm’s excellent work environment, which allows them to challenge themselves and grow.

Moreover, MoFo has a positive team structure that enables its employees to disconnect during PTO and holidays/weekends, for the most part. Many employees have noted this positive work culture as one of the firm’s key strengths. The firm’s London office, in particular, has an incredible energy and an outstanding balance of quality work and attention to values.

  
What
Where


Additionally, MoFo is an excellent place for career growth opportunities and mentorship. As per current employees, the firm provides fantastic people who care and are always willing to help, making it an ideal workplace. Furthermore, the firm has a flexible staff, exceptional recruitment, and incredible food, all of which add to a great work environment.

However, some employees have noted that working in a big law firm like MoFo can be challenging, and most people work long hours with a consistently high workload. Nonetheless, MoFo has a culture of kindness, and its compensation is competitive with the market, making it a solid choice for employees up for the challenge.

MoFo’s management approach seems positive, emphasizing a pleasant collegiate atmosphere, work-life balance, and excellent career growth opportunities for its employees. The firm’s culture of kindness is also an essential element of its management philosophy, resulting in the firm receiving high praise from its employees.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, MoFo is a world-class law firm that offers its employees a great work environment, good compensation, and outstanding mentorship and career growth opportunities. While it is a challenging place to work, the firm’s culture of kindness and its positive management approach makes it an ideal place to work for those who are up for the challenge.

See law firm reviews about Morrison & Foerster LLP on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7Vzj/Morrison-and-Foerster-LLP/rankings

See law firm reviews about Morrison & Foerster LLP on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K7Vzj/Morrison-and-Foerster-LLP/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=52

Write a review of Morrison & Foerster LLP here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7Vzj/Morrison-and-Foerster-LLP/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K7Vzj/Morrison-and-Foerster-LLP/write-review

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-TX-Dallas

Full Job Description About us Cato-Miller Darensburg & Associates is a small business in OTHER...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-TX-San Antonio

Full Job Description Mid-size medical malpractice defense law firm located in Alamo Heights is se...

Apply now

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Martinez

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Medical Compensation $25 per hour Why Work H...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
101
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
59
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
58
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
55
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
163
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
72
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
85
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
52
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
151
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants

Legal Career Resources

March 2, 2023 Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Comprehensive Legal Solutions

Formed in 1854, Carter Ledyard and Milburn LLP is one of New Yorkâ€™s oldest and most prestigious law firms. With a long history of serving clients in the city, the firm has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality legal services. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top