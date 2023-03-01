Best Law Firms to Work For: Morrison & Foerster LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP (MoFo) is a global law firm with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The firm has received positive reviews from its employees, who mention the nice collegiate atmosphere and the excellent work culture as some of its notable strengths.



According to former employees, MoFo provides a friendly workplace with a good work-life balance and satisfactory compensation and bonuses. Additionally, people at the firm are helpful, and the attorneys are generally friendly and courteous. Similarly, current employees praise the law firm’s excellent work environment, which allows them to challenge themselves and grow.



Moreover, MoFo has a positive team structure that enables its employees to disconnect during PTO and holidays/weekends, for the most part. Many employees have noted this positive work culture as one of the firm’s key strengths. The firm’s London office, in particular, has an incredible energy and an outstanding balance of quality work and attention to values.



Additionally, MoFo is an excellent place for career growth opportunities and mentorship. As per current employees, the firm provides fantastic people who care and are always willing to help, making it an ideal workplace. Furthermore, the firm has a flexible staff, exceptional recruitment, and incredible food, all of which add to a great work environment.



However, some employees have noted that working in a big law firm like MoFo can be challenging, and most people work long hours with a consistently high workload. Nonetheless, MoFo has a culture of kindness, and its compensation is competitive with the market, making it a solid choice for employees up for the challenge.



MoFo’s management approach seems positive, emphasizing a pleasant collegiate atmosphere, work-life balance, and excellent career growth opportunities for its employees. The firm’s culture of kindness is also an essential element of its management philosophy, resulting in the firm receiving high praise from its employees.



In conclusion, MoFo is a world-class law firm that offers its employees a great work environment, good compensation, and outstanding mentorship and career growth opportunities. While it is a challenging place to work, the firm’s culture of kindness and its positive management approach makes it an ideal place to work for those who are up for the challenge.

