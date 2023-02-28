Best Law Firms to Work For: Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC

Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, a mid-size law firm in Seattle, has received positive reviews from former and current employees. These reviews suggest that the law firm has a positive management approach and motivates employees to achieve work-life balance and professional growth.

One former employee mentioned the firm’s positive attitude and flexibility with scheduling. Another former employee mentioned that the firm provides many opportunities for case experience and growth. Similarly, a current employee noted that the firm is great to work for and offers a flexible schedule with an open-door policy. All these reviews reflect a management approach that encourages employee motivation and professional growth.



Several employees mentioned the firm’s good work-life balance. The firm has a billable requirement of 1750 hours, which is reasonable. Employees appreciate the fact that the firm attempts to encourage work-life balance. Before the pandemic, the firm was flexible with time in and out of the office and lunch hours. During the pandemic, the firm allowed working from home two days a week. One former employee noted that the firm’s work-life balance was better pre-COVID. However, the firm’s management is working to improve the mentoring structure and training structure.



The firm’s management has been described as friendly, supportive, and approachable. Employees also appreciate the management’s open-door policy. One former employee mentioned that the firm has an old-school culture with many older attorneys. However, most attorneys were very pleasant to work with. Additionally, the firm has an extremely supportive and helpful support staff.

Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, offers competitive pay, great benefits, and a decent bonus structure. The firm has a 401k matching program, sabbaticals for long-term employees, good leave options, and firm-paid medical/dental/vision benefits. The firm has a beautiful office with camaraderie, food, and other perks. Employees are respected, and their concerns are always considered with an eye toward improvement. The firm prefers to promote from within, and the employees are given challenging work assignments with minimal supervision.



The reviews suggest the firm is a great workplace; many people have been there for years. The firm’s teamwork is considered a real thing, not just words. The firm encourages a positive work environment, and employees feel valued. However, there were a few cons mentioned in the reviews. One former employee mentioned that the firm required in-office work for three days with little flexibility on the number of days or which days. Another former employee mentioned that the firm did not pay much for parking reimbursements upon RTO. Additionally, a current employee suggested that more consistent training and transparent communication between departments are needed.



In conclusion, the reviews for Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, suggest it is a great workplace. The law firm’s management approach encourages employee motivation and professional growth. The firm offers a reasonable billable requirement, an attempt to encourage work-life balance, and many opportunities for experience and growth in cases. Employees appreciate the firm’s positive work environment, and the firm provides competitive pay, great benefits, and a decent bonus structure. Although a few cons were mentioned in the reviews, the overall impression is that the firm is an excellent workplace.

