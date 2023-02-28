Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, a mid-size law firm in Seattle, has received positive reviews from former and current employees. These reviews suggest that the law firm has a positive management approach and motivates employees to achieve work-life balance and professional growth.
One former employee mentioned the firm’s positive attitude and flexibility with scheduling. Another former employee mentioned that the firm provides many opportunities for case experience and growth. Similarly, a current employee noted that the firm is great to work for and offers a flexible schedule with an open-door policy. All these reviews reflect a management approach that encourages employee motivation and professional growth.


Several employees mentioned the firm’s good work-life balance. The firm has a billable requirement of 1750 hours, which is reasonable. Employees appreciate the fact that the firm attempts to encourage work-life balance. Before the pandemic, the firm was flexible with time in and out of the office and lunch hours. During the pandemic, the firm allowed working from home two days a week. One former employee noted that the firm’s work-life balance was better pre-COVID. However, the firm’s management is working to improve the mentoring structure and training structure.


The firm’s management has been described as friendly, supportive, and approachable. Employees also appreciate the management’s open-door policy. One former employee mentioned that the firm has an old-school culture with many older attorneys. However, most attorneys were very pleasant to work with. Additionally, the firm has an extremely supportive and helpful support staff.

  
What
Where



Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, offers competitive pay, great benefits, and a decent bonus structure. The firm has a 401k matching program, sabbaticals for long-term employees, good leave options, and firm-paid medical/dental/vision benefits. The firm has a beautiful office with camaraderie, food, and other perks. Employees are respected, and their concerns are always considered with an eye toward improvement. The firm prefers to promote from within, and the employees are given challenging work assignments with minimal supervision.


The reviews suggest the firm is a great workplace; many people have been there for years. The firm’s teamwork is considered a real thing, not just words. The firm encourages a positive work environment, and employees feel valued. However, there were a few cons mentioned in the reviews. One former employee mentioned that the firm required in-office work for three days with little flexibility on the number of days or which days. Another former employee mentioned that the firm did not pay much for parking reimbursements upon RTO. Additionally, a current employee suggested that more consistent training and transparent communication between departments are needed.


In conclusion, the reviews for Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC, suggest it is a great workplace. The law firm’s management approach encourages employee motivation and professional growth. The firm offers a reasonable billable requirement, an attempt to encourage work-life balance, and many opportunities for experience and growth in cases. Employees appreciate the firm’s positive work environment, and the firm provides competitive pay, great benefits, and a decent bonus structure. Although a few cons were mentioned in the reviews, the overall impression is that the firm is an excellent workplace.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




See law firm reviews about Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7QdB/Ryan-Swanson-and-Cleveland-PLLC/rankings

See law firm reviews about Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K7QdB/Ryan-Swanson-and-Cleveland-PLLC/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/index.php

Write a review of Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7QdB/Ryan-Swanson-and-Cleveland-PLLC/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K7QdB/Ryan-Swanson-and-Cleveland-PLLC/write-review

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-San Diego

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
52
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
50
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
56
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
158
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
70
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
79
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
48
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
141
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
62
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP: Positive Reviews on Culture, Management, and Motivation of Lawyers Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top