Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work environments, and long hours, leading to burnout and low morale among lawyers. This is why law firms must create a positive work environment that motivates and engages their lawyers. Lowenstein Sandler LLP is one law firm that seems to have succeeded in this area. In this article, we will review the positive feedback from current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP to understand what makes this law firm stand out in terms of its culture, management, and motivation of lawyers.



Culture

Many current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP have praised the firm’s culture, citing collegiality, respect, and camaraderie among partners, attorneys, and staff. One anonymous employee said, “Lowenstein has an outstanding culture of collegial respect and camaraderie among and across partners, attorneys, and staff. They strive to create a great environment and they have succeeded.” Another employee noted, “Good work culture and opportunities for creative, pro bono or community-based volunteer work.” In addition to promoting collaboration and community involvement, Lowenstein Sandler LLP offers great perks and amenities such as free snacks, gym access, and company-sponsored wellness resources.



Management

Effective management is a critical factor in creating a positive work environment, and Lowenstein Sandler LLP seems to be doing an excellent job in this area. Several employees have praised the firm’s leadership, particularly Gary Wingens and Joe Palermo, for their approach to strengthening the firm’s client-focused culture, bolstering the community, and fostering employee engagement while protecting employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic. One employee stated, “During the COVID pandemic, the firm continually looked for ways to help employees, e.g., by issuing laptops to everyone and reimbursing all technological expenses we incurred while working from home.” Another employee said, “The partners are approachable and invested in associate’s career development.” Lowenstein Sandler LLP’s management seems to prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and work-life balance.

Motivation

Motivating lawyers can be challenging, given the high demands and expectations of the legal profession. However, Lowenstein Sandler LLP has created a work environment that inspires and engages its lawyers. Many employees have praised the firm’s investment in their well-being, both financially and emotionally. One former employee noted, “Great firm who deeply cares for the well-being of their employees and families. They invest monetarily and have various support groups for almost every category you can think of.” Another employee stated, “Lowenstein is where lawyers are encouraged to have a family and life outside work. We are treated like adults and given a lot of autonomy at early career stages.” Lowenstein Sandler LLP has created a culture that values its lawyers and helps them thrive professionally and personally by prioritizing employee health, wellness, and work-life balance.



The positive feedback from current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP highlights the firm’s exceptional culture, management, and motivation of lawyers. The firm has created a positive work environment that fosters professional growth, satisfaction, and engagement by prioritizing collaboration, community involvement, effective leadership, employee well-being, and work-life balance. Lowenstein Sandler LLP has taken a positive approach to law firm management, one that sets a high standard for other firms to emulate.

