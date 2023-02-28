Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Lowenstein Sandler LLP: Positive Reviews on Culture, Management, and Motivation of Lawyers


Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work environments, and long hours, leading to burnout and low morale among lawyers. This is why law firms must create a positive work environment that motivates and engages their lawyers. Lowenstein Sandler LLP is one law firm that seems to have succeeded in this area. In this article, we will review the positive feedback from current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP to understand what makes this law firm stand out in terms of its culture, management, and motivation of lawyers.


Culture

Many current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP have praised the firm’s culture, citing collegiality, respect, and camaraderie among partners, attorneys, and staff. One anonymous employee said, “Lowenstein has an outstanding culture of collegial respect and camaraderie among and across partners, attorneys, and staff. They strive to create a great environment and they have succeeded.” Another employee noted, “Good work culture and opportunities for creative, pro bono or community-based volunteer work.” In addition to promoting collaboration and community involvement, Lowenstein Sandler LLP offers great perks and amenities such as free snacks, gym access, and company-sponsored wellness resources.


Management

Effective management is a critical factor in creating a positive work environment, and Lowenstein Sandler LLP seems to be doing an excellent job in this area. Several employees have praised the firm’s leadership, particularly Gary Wingens and Joe Palermo, for their approach to strengthening the firm’s client-focused culture, bolstering the community, and fostering employee engagement while protecting employee health during the COVID-19 pandemic. One employee stated, “During the COVID pandemic, the firm continually looked for ways to help employees, e.g., by issuing laptops to everyone and reimbursing all technological expenses we incurred while working from home.” Another employee said, “The partners are approachable and invested in associate’s career development.” Lowenstein Sandler LLP’s management seems to prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and work-life balance.

  
What
Where



Motivation

Motivating lawyers can be challenging, given the high demands and expectations of the legal profession. However, Lowenstein Sandler LLP has created a work environment that inspires and engages its lawyers. Many employees have praised the firm’s investment in their well-being, both financially and emotionally. One former employee noted, “Great firm who deeply cares for the well-being of their employees and families. They invest monetarily and have various support groups for almost every category you can think of.” Another employee stated, “Lowenstein is where lawyers are encouraged to have a family and life outside work. We are treated like adults and given a lot of autonomy at early career stages.” Lowenstein Sandler LLP has created a culture that values its lawyers and helps them thrive professionally and personally by prioritizing employee health, wellness, and work-life balance.


The positive feedback from current and former employees of Lowenstein Sandler LLP highlights the firm’s exceptional culture, management, and motivation of lawyers. The firm has created a positive work environment that fosters professional growth, satisfaction, and engagement by prioritizing collaboration, community involvement, effective leadership, employee well-being, and work-life balance. Lowenstein Sandler LLP has taken a positive approach to law firm management, one that sets a high standard for other firms to emulate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




See law firm reviews about Lowenstein Sandler LLP on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7rEw/Lowenstein-Sandler-LLP/rankings

See law firm reviews about Lowenstein Sandler LLP on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K7rEw/Lowenstein-Sandler-LLP/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/index.php

Write a review of Lowenstein Sandler LLP here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/bestlawfirms/K7rEw/Lowenstein-Sandler-LLP/write-review

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K7rEw/Lowenstein-Sandler-LLP/write-review

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General – Correctional Law Section Class-Action Attorney (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Correctional Law Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-San Diego

The Correctional Law Section is one of the largest in the Civil Division of the California Attorney ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
52
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
50
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
56
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
158
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
70
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
79
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
48
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
141
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
82
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
62
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena

Legal Career Resources

February 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Lowenstein Sandler LLP: Positive Reviews on Culture, Management, and Motivation of Lawyers Law firms play a critical role in society by providing legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. However, law firms are often characterized by intense competition, high-pressure work […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top