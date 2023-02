The Reptile House at the zoo was in chaos as the cages were mistakenly left open, causing snakes to roam freely.

The keeper tried to corral the slippery creatures but to no avail.

Desperate, he exclaimed, “Hurry, we must contact a lawyer!”

Someone asked, “Why a lawyer?”

The keeper replied, “We need someone who speaks their language.”

