Opinion

The Bold and Bawdy: A Look-back at Joan Rivers’ Iconic Adult Humor
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Joan Rivers was known for her brazen sense of humor throughout her career. She didn’t shy away from taboo topics, and her sharp wit often landed her in hot water. But that’s what made Joan so special – she made people laugh about the things they were supposed to be embarrassed about. In honor of the late comedienne, let’s look back at some of her most iconic adult jokes.

Joan Rivers was known for her no-holds-barred approach to comedy, which often included taboo topics like sex and bodily functions

Joan Rivers was known for her bold, adult humor that often included topics deemed too taboo to discuss in polite company. From crude jokes about sex and bodily functions to zany one-liners, Joan Rivers’s bawdy approach was a gateway into new realms of adult comedy. She brought out new topics previously relegated to the adult humor space and brought them much more mainstream attention. Joan Rivers may have just been cracking adult jokes. Still, she broke barriers for modern comedic talent and made it much easier for those artists to talk about uncomfortable topics with an open audience.

Rivers didn’t shy away from self-deprecating humor either, making fun of her appearance and weight

Rivers wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself, which was one of the things that endeared her to her audience. She often joked about her appearance and called out her flaws â€” an inclination she chalked up to seeing her mother do it for years before. She once said that watching someone make mistakes was much more “dramatic” than hearing about other people’s blunders. Her willingness to laugh at her own expense surely resonated with many fans who didn’t have enough confidence to even joke about being ridiculed. After all, laughter is the best medicine â€” and Joan Rivers seemed like the perfect prescription for a few chuckles every now and then.

  
What
Where


Many people found her humor offensive, but she always maintained that she was just trying to make people laugh

Despite all the controversy, she stood by her humor and refused to apologize. She received criticism from almost all angles, yet she was undeterred. People claimed her humor was offensive, but she maintained that it was done in good fun â€“ after all, laughter is the best medicine, right? Most of us could learn a thing or two from her resilience; being criticized is no fun, but it’s important to remember that if you stick to your guns despite whatever criticism you face, more times than not, you will benefit.

Despite the controversy surrounding her act, Joan Rivers was one of the most successful comedians of her generation

Joan Rivers’ remarkable career in comedy is something that should be celebrated. Despite the controversy surrounding some of her acts, Rivers was an incredibly successful and influential comedian among her peers during her era. In addition to becoming a late-night TV staple with her show The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, she recognized the mainstream appeal of modern stand-up comedy before many of her contemporaries, jump starting a new wave of comedic honesty that was embraced by millions across the globe. Her determination and willingness to take risks ultimately secured her legacy as one of the most successful comedians in history.

In conclusion, Joan Rivers was a true comedy icon; there’s no denying that. Her brand of humor may have been controversial and, at times, even offensive to some people, but she always stood by her artistry and never shied away from making fun of herself. Because of her unwavering commitment to her craft, Joan Rivers achieved remarkable success in stand-up comedy despite all the criticism she faced over the years. She will be remembered as an innovator who pushed the boundaries of what was socially acceptable for decades before it became the norm for comedic content today. Hopefully, her legacy will continue to influence generations of comedians to come so that her unique style will never be forgotten.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Clerk or Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are a small to medium sized probate and estate planning law firm with 2 locations in Southern Nev...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-NM-Albuquerque

Job details Job Type Full-time Location 1805 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 871...

Apply now

Immigration Paralegal

USA-FL-Miami

We are seeking a knowledgeable Immigration Paralegal to assist us with our immigration caseload. In ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Moll Law Group, a National Injury Law Firm, is currently hiring personal injury attorneys to provide...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
52
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
52
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
82
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
78
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
47
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
46
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
56
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
54
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
74
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court

Legal Career Resources

February 15, 2023 How to Become a Supreme Court Clerk: Graduating from These Law Schools and Colleges Can Help

A study covering the period between 1980 and 2020 found that more than two-thirds of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ law clerks come from just five law schools: Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top