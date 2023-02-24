The Bold and Bawdy: A Look-back at Joan Rivers’ Iconic Adult Humor

Joan Rivers was known for her brazen sense of humor throughout her career. She didn’t shy away from taboo topics, and her sharp wit often landed her in hot water. But that’s what made Joan so special – she made people laugh about the things they were supposed to be embarrassed about. In honor of the late comedienne, let’s look back at some of her most iconic adult jokes.



Joan Rivers was known for her no-holds-barred approach to comedy, which often included taboo topics like sex and bodily functions

Joan Rivers was known for her bold, adult humor that often included topics deemed too taboo to discuss in polite company. From crude jokes about sex and bodily functions to zany one-liners, Joan Rivers’s bawdy approach was a gateway into new realms of adult comedy. She brought out new topics previously relegated to the adult humor space and brought them much more mainstream attention. Joan Rivers may have just been cracking adult jokes. Still, she broke barriers for modern comedic talent and made it much easier for those artists to talk about uncomfortable topics with an open audience.



Rivers didn’t shy away from self-deprecating humor either, making fun of her appearance and weight

Rivers wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself, which was one of the things that endeared her to her audience. She often joked about her appearance and called out her flaws â€” an inclination she chalked up to seeing her mother do it for years before. She once said that watching someone make mistakes was much more “dramatic” than hearing about other people’s blunders. Her willingness to laugh at her own expense surely resonated with many fans who didn’t have enough confidence to even joke about being ridiculed. After all, laughter is the best medicine â€” and Joan Rivers seemed like the perfect prescription for a few chuckles every now and then.



Many people found her humor offensive, but she always maintained that she was just trying to make people laugh

Despite all the controversy, she stood by her humor and refused to apologize. She received criticism from almost all angles, yet she was undeterred. People claimed her humor was offensive, but she maintained that it was done in good fun â€“ after all, laughter is the best medicine, right? Most of us could learn a thing or two from her resilience; being criticized is no fun, but it’s important to remember that if you stick to your guns despite whatever criticism you face, more times than not, you will benefit.



Despite the controversy surrounding her act, Joan Rivers was one of the most successful comedians of her generation

Joan Rivers’ remarkable career in comedy is something that should be celebrated. Despite the controversy surrounding some of her acts, Rivers was an incredibly successful and influential comedian among her peers during her era. In addition to becoming a late-night TV staple with her show The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, she recognized the mainstream appeal of modern stand-up comedy before many of her contemporaries, jump starting a new wave of comedic honesty that was embraced by millions across the globe. Her determination and willingness to take risks ultimately secured her legacy as one of the most successful comedians in history.



In conclusion, Joan Rivers was a true comedy icon; there’s no denying that. Her brand of humor may have been controversial and, at times, even offensive to some people, but she always stood by her artistry and never shied away from making fun of herself. Because of her unwavering commitment to her craft, Joan Rivers achieved remarkable success in stand-up comedy despite all the criticism she faced over the years. She will be remembered as an innovator who pushed the boundaries of what was socially acceptable for decades before it became the norm for comedic content today. Hopefully, her legacy will continue to influence generations of comedians to come so that her unique style will never be forgotten.



