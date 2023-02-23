Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

After a lengthy trial, Carlson was accused of stealing a Mercedes Benz. However, the jury ultimately found him not guilty.

Later that same day, Carlson returned to the judge who had presided over the case and made a request. “Your honor,” he said, “I would like to issue a warrant for my dishonest lawyer.”

The judge asked for the reason behind this request, saying, “Why would you want to have him arrested? He won your case and secured your acquittal.”

Carlson replied, “Well, your honor, I couldn’t afford to pay his fee, so he took the car I had stolen instead.”

