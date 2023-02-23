Law Schools in 2023 with the Most Diverse Faculty

The latest Princeton Review law school rankings have been released, and one category of particular interest to prospective students is the law schools with the most diverse faculty. This ranking is essential for students looking for a school that prioritizes diversity and inclusion.

Princeton Review used school-reported data and student surveys to determine which law schools have the most diverse faculty. School-reported data comprised the percentage of law school faculty from an underrepresented minority group. Student surveys asked whether the faculty is a broadly diverse group of individuals.



The top ten law schools with the most diverse faculty, according to Princeton Review’s ranking, are as follows:



Southern University Law Center University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law Florida International University College of Law University of Miami School of Law Western State College of Law at Westcliff University University of California-Irvine School of Law Loyola University New Orleans School of Law City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law University of California-Los Angeles School of Law

While these rankings are just one measure of a law school’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, they are essential. Law schools prioritizing diversity and inclusion are more likely to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, ultimately leading to better educational outcomes.



Law students looking for a school that values diversity and inclusion should consider these top-ranked schools. However, it’s important to remember that diversity and inclusion should be a priority for all law schools. Students should research each school’s policies and initiatives to align with their values and goals.



In conclusion, the latest Princeton Review law school rankings have highlighted the law schools with the most diverse faculty, showcasing schools prioritizing diversity and inclusion. While these rankings are just one measure, they are essential for prospective law students seeking an inclusive environment that aligns with their values.



