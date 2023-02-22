Legal News

Liberal Judge Gains Momentum in Wisconsin High Court Race
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The primary elections for the Wisconsin Supreme Court saw Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Dan Kelly emerge as the top two vote-getters, moving on to the general elections scheduled for April 4, 2023. This contest is pivotal, with the majority control of the Supreme Court and significant issues, including abortion access, gerrymandering, and voting rights, at stake heading into the 2024 presidential election. Conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court, but an open seat this year provides liberals with an opportunity to take the majority.

Protasiewicz won the primary with 46% of the vote, while Kelly came in second with 24%. The two liberal candidates combined for nearly 54%, compared to 46% for the two conservative candidates, indicating potential trouble for Republicans in April. Protasiewicz campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and criticized the legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court as “rigged.” On the other hand, both conservative candidates received support from anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and spoke to GOP groups across the state during the primary campaign.

The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024. With so much at stake, spending on Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race is expected to shatter national records for such contests. Outside groups have already spent around $9.2 million on the Supreme Court race, almost evenly split between the two sides, according to AdImpact Politics, which tracks advertising.

  
What
Where


The next court is expected to issue key rulings on Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban law, legislative maps, union rights, and challenges to election results. Republicans also fear that laws they enacted over the past decade could be in jeopardy under a liberal court, such as a 2011 law that ended collective bargaining for most public employees, a voter ID law, a ban on absentee ballot drop boxes, and others.

Democrats coalesced around Protasiewicz over Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, allowing her to break fundraising records and secure hundreds of endorsements. All three of the court’s current liberal justices endorsed her, while only one of the four current conservative justices endorsed Kelly. The state Democratic Party also endorsed Protasiewicz after her win on Tuesday.

Outside groups and political parties are investing in this race, and the spending is expected to increase as the election draws near. The stakes are high for both sides, with a potential shift in the balance of power on the Supreme Court and significant issues such as abortion access and voting rights on the line.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election is crucial, as it will determine the balance of power on the court and could significantly impact critical issues such as abortion access, gerrymandering, and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election. With Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Dan Kelly set to face off in the April 4 general election, both sides are gearing up for what is expected to be a fiercely contested race. As outside groups pour millions of dollars into the campaign, it remains to be seen which candidate will come out on top and ultimately shape the future of the court and the state of Wisconsin.



REFERENCES:



Liberal judge advances in race for Wisconsin high court

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Full Job Description We are seeking a highly qualified litigation associate attorney with at leas...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Employment & Administrative Mandate Section (JC-347850)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Employment and Administrative Mandate (EAM) Section of the California Department of Justice is l...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY STAFF ATTORNEY POSITION LSE is a statewide non-profit organizat...

Apply now

Legal Assistant with Civil Litigation Experience (location is flexible)

USA-FL-Fleming Island

Full Job Description JOIN OUR TEAM! WORK FROM OUR FLEMING ISLAND, MANDARIN, OR ST. AUGUTINE OF...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
41
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
40
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
44
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
44
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
46
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
43
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
41
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
72
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
187
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top