Legal News

14 Guiding Principles to Enhance the Plea Bargaining System According to ABA Group
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The American Bar Association’s (ABA) Plea Bargain Task Force has released a set of 14 recommendations for creating a more equitable and transparent plea bargaining process. The recommendations were made after three years of study and included principles for judges, lawyers, lawmakers, and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system. The task force was created in 2018 by Lucian Dervan, chair of the Criminal Justice Section, in response to a growing body of evidence suggesting the potentially coercive impact of plea bargaining on innocent defendants.

The report found that plea bargaining offers benefits such as efficiency, cost savings, and incentivizing defendants to accept responsibility for their crimes. However, it also identified several problems with the current system, including the potential for innocent defendants to plead guilty, the allowance of police and government misconduct, and the exacerbation of existing racial inequalities in the criminal justice system. The task force found that defendants of color often fare worse than white defendants during the plea process, with Black defendants in drug cases receiving harsher sentences than white defendants.

The principles outlined in the report include the promotion of transparency, accountability, justice, and legitimacy in the criminal justice system through a vibrant and active docket of criminal trials and pretrial and post-trial litigation. Additionally, guilty pleas should not result from impermissibly coercive incentives or incentives that overbear a defendant’s will. In general, while some difference between the sentence offered before trial and the sentence received after the trial is permissible, a substantial difference undermines the integrity of the criminal system. It reflects a penalty for exercising someone’s right to trial. The report also calls for eliminating the trial penalty, which refers to the substantial difference in sentencing between pleading guilty and going to trial.

  
What
Where


The task force also recommended collecting data about the plea process and each plea, including the history of plea offers in a case. The data collection should be used to assess and monitor racial and other biases in the plea process. Furthermore, the report recommends that law students, lawyers, and judges receive training on the use and practice of plea bargaining consistent with the findings and recommendations of the report.

Dervan notes that the task force’s recommendations are broad and could be embraced by prosecutors, defense attorneys, courts, administrators, and advocacy organizations. The principles can guide reform efforts, such as new ethics opinions, amending office policies, creating new legislation, and seeking court rulings that establish the importance of protecting the Sixth Amendment right to trial.

In summary, the ABA Plea Bargain Task Force has released a set of 14 recommendations to create a more equitable and transparent plea bargaining process. The recommendations address the potential for innocent defendants to plead guilty, the allowance of police and government misconduct, and the exacerbation of existing racial inequalities in the criminal justice system. The task force’s recommendations can guide reform efforts by prosecutors, defense attorneys, courts, administrators, and advocacy organizations.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



ABA group issues 14 guiding principles to improve plea bargaining system

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Full Job Description We are seeking a highly qualified litigation associate attorney with at leas...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Employment & Administrative Mandate Section (JC-347850)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Employment and Administrative Mandate (EAM) Section of the California Department of Justice is l...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY STAFF ATTORNEY POSITION LSE is a statewide non-profit organizat...

Apply now

Legal Assistant with Civil Litigation Experience (location is flexible)

USA-FL-Fleming Island

Full Job Description JOIN OUR TEAM! WORK FROM OUR FLEMING ISLAND, MANDARIN, OR ST. AUGUTINE OF...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
41
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
40
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
44
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
44
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
46
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
43
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
41
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
72
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
187
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top