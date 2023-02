Oliver Hanson Named as Chair of Cozen O’Connor’s Canadian Practice

Cozen O’Connor announced on Tuesday that it had appointed Oliver Hanson as a shareholder and chairman of its Canadian corporate and securities litigation practice in Vancouver.



Hanson, who previously worked at Hamilton Duncan, specializes in director and officer liability litigation, media and defamation, land use disputes, and securities litigation. In addition to this, he provides advisory services to local First Nation governments and council members on governance issues.



Cozen O’Connor is confident that Hanson’s expertise will be an asset to the firm’s legal team.

