Report Reveals Delay, Backlog, and Workforce Shortages Plague US Court System

According to a new study released by the Thomson Reuters Institute, many courts in the United States struggle with delays, backlogs, and workforce shortages. The State of the Courts Report 2023, based on a November 2022 online survey of 201 U.S. judges and court professionals, revealed that the country’s court system is facing a “perfect storm” of issues hindering its ability to operate effectively.



Delays in court hearings have become a significant problem at the state, county, and municipal levels. The survey found that 79% of respondents participating in weekly hearings reported that delays of more than 15 minutes had affected their hearing process, with the most common reason being a failure to appear. This has resulted in mounting backlogs, with 44% of respondents reporting an increase over the past two years and 45% noting that their caseloads are also increasing.



The report also highlighted a significant workforce shortage in the court system, with 68% of respondents indicating that their courts faced workforce shortages in the past year. This shortage comes as staffing budgets stagnate or decrease, with 58% of respondents reporting that their budgets remained the same or decreased over the past year. This has burdened the already overworked staff, struggling to keep up with the job demands.



The study also found that courts increasingly turn to virtual platforms to conduct hearings, with 81% of respondents indicating that their courts were conducting hearings through virtual platforms. In addition, 40% of respondents said that most court hearings are now conducted virtually. While this has increased access to justice, the report noted that courts still need to modernize to handle digital evidence, as there are challenges in ensuring the security and integrity of digital evidence and making sure that it is admissible in court.



In conclusion, the State of the Courts Report 2023 highlights the urgent need for investment and reform in the U.S. court system. Without significant changes, the court system will continue to struggle with delays, backlogs, and workforce shortages, making it increasingly difficult for Americans to access justice.

