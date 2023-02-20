Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The council of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar has voted to resubmit a proposal to eliminate the requirement that accredited law schools use an admissions test like the LSAT or GRE. The decision was made during a council meeting held in Arizona last Friday. The proposal will be resubmitted to the House of Delegates for the August 2023 ABA Annual Meeting.

The council also approved a suggestion to allow up to 50% of a law school’s credits to be offered online without special permission. Under the existing version of Standard 311, law schools are limited to granting up to one-third of the required credit hours through distance education without council approval.

The council’s strategic review committee suggested both proposals. The council’s chair of the strategic review committee, Daniel Theis, said Friday that “there is more education to be done” regarding the admissions test standards.

  
What
Where


The proposed revisions to law school accreditation standards and rules are sent to the House for concurrence up to two times. Still, the council has the final decision on matters related to law school education. At the February midyear meeting, the House had previously voted against proposed revisions to Standards 501 and 503 of the ABA Standards and Rules of Procedure for Approval of Law Schools.

Discourse around Standard 503 has been plentiful. Initially, it required all ABA-accredited law schools to use the Law School Admission Council’s Law School Admission Test. In 2016, the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law received a variance to accept the Graduate Record Examination and the LSAT. A handful of other schools followed suit, and the council of Legal Ed in 2018 brought a resolution to cut Standard 503.

It was met with opposition from the Young Lawyers Division and the Minority Network, a group of law school admissions professionals. It was withdrawn shortly before the House vote was scheduled. Later, in 2021, in a closed session, the council voted to allow the GRE to be used as an entrance exam in addition to the LSAT. That addressed an application of the standard, not a revision, and did not require concurrence from the House.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Regarding the distance education proposals, the council’s strategic review committee surveyed 1,394 third-year law students about distance education in February 2022. The survey found that 68.65% of respondents wanted to earn more distance education credits than their schools offered. The council has granted substantive change or variance requests for online and hybrid JD programs at 13 law schools.

In other council business, the group approved proposed revisions for clarification to Standard 307, which addresses studies and field placement outside the United States. Additionally, the council approved a proposed revision to Standard 509, which focuses on required disclosures, to replace “administrators” with “staff” in the annual questionnaire for reporting purposes.



The proposed changes in legal education could have far-reaching implications for prospective law students who may no longer need to take admission tests and can earn more credits online. However, more education is needed before any final decision is made. The ABA will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates.



REFERENCES:

Legal Ed will resubmit proposed elimination of admissions-test standard and consider increasing distance ed credits

Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney (Employment Law)

USA-CA-Encino

Job details Salary $100,000 - $200,000 a year Job Type Full-time Shift and Schedule ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Administrative Assistant

USA-OK-Shawnee

Job Details Full-time$13 - $15 an hour2 days ago Benefits Free parking Full Job Des...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Becoming a Marine Judge Advocate presents a unique opportunity to practice law across diverse legal ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Floyd, Pflueger & Ringer is a highly successful civil defense litigation firm comprised of employees...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
36
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
35
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
68
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
179
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
66
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Senate to Vote on 24 Biden Judicial Nominees After Advancement JUDICIAL NOMINEES
36
Legal News

Senate to Vote on 24 Biden Judicial Nominees After Advancement
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
60
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Multiple US States Submit Amicus Brief in Lawsuit Over Abortion Medication
35
Public Interest

Multiple US States Submit Amicus Brief in Lawsuit Over Abortion Medication

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top