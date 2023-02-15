Home

Oregon State Bar Successfully Defends Compulsory Membership Challenge
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Oregon State Bar has defended itself for the second time against a lawsuit by lawyers claiming that mandatory membership of the bar violates their First Amendment rights. The case centered on the publication of two statements in the Bar’s “Bulletin” in 2018, which condemned the resurgence of white nationalism and the normalization of violence and racism. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland granted the state bar’s motion for summary judgment and denied the lawsuit brought by current and former bar members.

The case was sent back to Simon two years ago after the Ninth Circuit ruled that his previous dismissal of the lawyers’ lawsuit failed to take into account whether their freedom of association claims under the First Amendment was impinged by mandatory membership itself, aside from their financial dues, of a bar association that engaged in “nongermane” political activities. The question of germaneness has become central to challenges to compulsory membership of state bars since the U.S. Supreme Court found in 1990 that the dues lawyers pay for bar membership, similar to union dues, can only be used for activities that are germane to the bar’s main purpose.

In the Oregon case, the Ninth Circuit was satisfied that the lawyers’ free speech rights weren’t violated because they were refunded $1.15 each for what would have been the use of their dues for the 2018 statements. This left the issue of whether their freedom of association rights was violated by compulsory membership of the state bar, whose 2018 statements they believed weren’t germane to the Oregon bar’s mission.

  
What
Where


The 1990 Supreme Court Keller decision acknowledged a state bar’s mission of regulating the legal profession and improving the quality of legal services is a spectrum and not easy to delineate, according to Simon’s new ruling. Still, it includes advancing a fair, inclusive, and accessible justice system. The 2018 publication in which the state bar condemned white nationalism and the normalization of violence and racism fell within that mission, he found. Simon wrote that “the statement does not contain inherently political or partisan statements. Even if allusions to racism, white nationalism, and violence can be construed as inflammatory or ideological, that does not mean they are nongermane because they are still reasonably related to the advancement of the acceptable goals of the bar.”

The lawsuit was brought by a group of lawyers who claimed that they did not support the Oregon State Bar’s political statements and objected to being forced to join the bar as a condition of practicing law in the state. They argued that the Bar’s political views did not align with their own and that forcing them to join a group whose views they did not support violated their First Amendment rights. However, Judge Simon ruled that the lawyers’ freedom of association claims did not hold up, as the 2018 statements were not “nongermane” political activities and were within the bar’s mission. Therefore, the state bar was well within its rights to make the statements and require membership as a condition of practicing law in Oregon.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

Oregon State Bar prevails in challenge to compulsory membership



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Program Analyst/Senior Program Analyst, Admissions

USA-CA-San Francisco

Office of Admissions Program Analyst Annual Salary Range: $88,481 - $117,971 Senior Program An...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Florida)

USA-FL-Miami

National personal injury law firm focusing on child injury, birth injury, and trucking cases seeking...

Apply now

Trusts & Estates / Tax Senior Legal Assistant

USA-NY-New York City

The Practice Support Services Department of Arnold & Porter has two Senior Legal Assistant openings ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-CA-Sherman Oaks

Reisner & King, an employment and civil rights firm, is looking for a smart and dedicated attor...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of our client seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years of personal injury litigatio...

Apply Now

General Liability Attorney

USA-NY-Hicksville

Hicksville office of our client seeks attorney with 5-8 years of experience in general liability, La...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
123
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
45
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
488
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers perkins coie
46
Biglaw

Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
100
Lawyers

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
76
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit sony antitrust
52
Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
87
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges biometric privacy
63
Legal News

Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top