Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a San Francisco-based law firm, has announced that it has hired Hagit Elul, the former co-leader of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s arbitration group, as a partner in New York. Elul will be joining the firm’s international arbitration practice, where she will be representing clients in the life sciences, energy and infrastructure, and technology sectors. Her clients have included some of the world’s largest and most well-known companies, such as Tokyo Electric Power Company, Bayer, Allergan, and Merck.



Charles Adams, the head of Orrick’s international arbitration practice, said in a statement that the addition of Elul comes at a time when companies in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors are turning to arbitration as the preferred cross-border dispute resolution mechanism. According to Adams, Elul’s experience and expertise in these areas will be invaluable to the firm.



Elul said she was drawn to Orrick because of its recent life sciences-related hires for disputes and transactions. The firm has been making significant investments in the life sciences space. It has recently added a four-partner group of life sciences-focused intellectual property litigators in Los Angeles from Milbank. Additionally, Elul was attracted to the firm’s international reach, particularly its presence in Asia, where it has offices in China, Japan, and Singapore. This contrasts Hughes Hubbard, which has a single Asian location in Tokyo.



Orrick has stated that Elul is the 11th partner to join the firm’s litigation team, including nine life sciences litigators, since the beginning of 2022. This demonstrates the firm’s commitment to expanding its litigation capabilities and building its reputation as a leading law firm in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors.



James Boykin, the chair of Hughes Hubbard’s international arbitration practice group, said that the firm continues to expand its arbitration practice and wishes Elul well in her new role. He also expressed appreciation for Elul’s contributions to the firm.



Orrick also announced last month that it would expand its reach through a merger with Washington, D.C.-based law firm Buckley. This merger will create a 1,150-lawyer firm and add approximately 100 lawyers in Washington, D.C. This is a significant step for the firm, demonstrating its commitment to growing and expanding its services to clients in a rapidly changing legal landscape.



In conclusion, the hiring of Hagit Elul is a significant event for Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. It demonstrates the firm’s commitment to expanding its services in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors. With Elul’s expertise and experience, the firm is well-positioned to continue to grow and provide top-quality legal services to its clients.

