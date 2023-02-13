Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a San Francisco-based law firm, has announced that it has hired Hagit Elul, the former co-leader of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s arbitration group, as a partner in New York. Elul will be joining the firm’s international arbitration practice, where she will be representing clients in the life sciences, energy and infrastructure, and technology sectors. Her clients have included some of the world’s largest and most well-known companies, such as Tokyo Electric Power Company, Bayer, Allergan, and Merck.

Charles Adams, the head of Orrick’s international arbitration practice, said in a statement that the addition of Elul comes at a time when companies in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors are turning to arbitration as the preferred cross-border dispute resolution mechanism. According to Adams, Elul’s experience and expertise in these areas will be invaluable to the firm.

Elul said she was drawn to Orrick because of its recent life sciences-related hires for disputes and transactions. The firm has been making significant investments in the life sciences space. It has recently added a four-partner group of life sciences-focused intellectual property litigators in Los Angeles from Milbank. Additionally, Elul was attracted to the firm’s international reach, particularly its presence in Asia, where it has offices in China, Japan, and Singapore. This contrasts Hughes Hubbard, which has a single Asian location in Tokyo.

  
What
Where


Orrick has stated that Elul is the 11th partner to join the firm’s litigation team, including nine life sciences litigators, since the beginning of 2022. This demonstrates the firm’s commitment to expanding its litigation capabilities and building its reputation as a leading law firm in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

James Boykin, the chair of Hughes Hubbard’s international arbitration practice group, said that the firm continues to expand its arbitration practice and wishes Elul well in her new role. He also expressed appreciation for Elul’s contributions to the firm.

Orrick also announced last month that it would expand its reach through a merger with Washington, D.C.-based law firm Buckley. This merger will create a 1,150-lawyer firm and add approximately 100 lawyers in Washington, D.C. This is a significant step for the firm, demonstrating its commitment to growing and expanding its services to clients in a rapidly changing legal landscape.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, the hiring of Hagit Elul is a significant event for Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. It demonstrates the firm’s commitment to expanding its services in the life sciences, energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors. With Elul’s expertise and experience, the firm is well-positioned to continue to grow and provide top-quality legal services to its clients.



REFERENCES:

Law firm Orrick hires arbitration group leader from rival in N.Y.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Managing Immigration Attorney

USA-MA-Fall River

Leading Immigration law firm is seeking a managing immigration attorney to join our team in Massachu...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-NJ-Vineland

Job details Job Type Full-time Qualifications Legal Office: 1 year (Required) ...

Apply now

Family Attorney

USA-CA-Upland

$25 to $50 Hourly Employment Type Full-Time Benefits/Perks Careers Advancement Opp...

Apply now

Copy of Attorney

USA-FL-Jacksonville

Becoming a Marine Judge Advocate presents a unique opportunity to practice law across diverse legal ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of our client seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years of personal injury litigatio...

Apply Now

General Liability Attorney

USA-NY-Hicksville

Hicksville office of our client seeks attorney with 5-8 years of experience in general liability, La...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
123
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
45
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
488
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers perkins coie
46
Biglaw

Leading Biglaw Firm Increases Billable Hours Demand, Causing Outrage Among Junior Lawyers
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
100
Lawyers

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
76
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit sony antitrust
52
Legal Technology News

Sony Challenges Microsoft’s Broad Subpoena in FTC Antitrust Lawsuit
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
87
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges biometric privacy
63
Legal News

Biometric Privacy Protection Becomes Focus for State Legislators amid Legal Challenges

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit – Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top