Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History

The Florida St. Thomas University College of Law has recently rebranded to the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in recognition of the prominent Black civil rights lawyer. Crump is a Florida State University College of Law graduate and has offices in California, Florida, and Washington, D.C. He is widely recognized for representing the families of Michael Brown, Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, all Black people killed by law enforcement.



Crump expressed his gratitude and stated that while the journey to equality has come a long way, more work still needs to be done. He expressed confidence that the future leaders of civil justice, who will enroll from the St. Thomas law school, will meet the moment and carry the torch from today’s civil rights icons.



In addition to the renamed law school, the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice has also been established. The center focuses on addressing implicit bias, promoting policies, and providing scholarships to law students from diverse backgrounds. Crump and his law firm have donated $1 million to the law school and other donations from the Truist Foundation, the Black Promoters Collective, actor Will Smith, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Tony Romanucci, co-counsel with Crump on Floyd’s case.



Carla Pratt, a founding member of the Association of American Law Schools’ Law Deans Antiracist Clearinghouse Project, stated that Florida St. Thomas University’s rebranding is only the second law school to be named in honor of a Black person, with the other being Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Pratt credited Tamara Lawson, the former law dean at Florida St. Thomas University and now the dean of the University of Washington School of Law, for planning the Crump naming rights.



Rebranding the Florida St. Thomas University College of Law to the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University is a significant milestone in recognizing Black civil rights lawyers and the fight for justice. The establishment of the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice will provide opportunities for law students from diverse backgrounds and promote policies to address implicit bias. The contributions of Crump and his law firm, as well as other donors, have made this rebranding possible. It is a testament to the impact a single person can have on the legal profession and society.



