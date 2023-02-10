Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Florida St. Thomas University College of Law has recently rebranded to the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in recognition of the prominent Black civil rights lawyer. Crump is a Florida State University College of Law graduate and has offices in California, Florida, and Washington, D.C. He is widely recognized for representing the families of Michael Brown, Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, all Black people killed by law enforcement.

Crump expressed his gratitude and stated that while the journey to equality has come a long way, more work still needs to be done. He expressed confidence that the future leaders of civil justice, who will enroll from the St. Thomas law school, will meet the moment and carry the torch from today’s civil rights icons.

In addition to the renamed law school, the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice has also been established. The center focuses on addressing implicit bias, promoting policies, and providing scholarships to law students from diverse backgrounds. Crump and his law firm have donated $1 million to the law school and other donations from the Truist Foundation, the Black Promoters Collective, actor Will Smith, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Tony Romanucci, co-counsel with Crump on Floyd’s case.

  
What
Where


Carla Pratt, a founding member of the Association of American Law Schools’ Law Deans Antiracist Clearinghouse Project, stated that Florida St. Thomas University’s rebranding is only the second law school to be named in honor of a Black person, with the other being Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. Pratt credited Tamara Lawson, the former law dean at Florida St. Thomas University and now the dean of the University of Washington School of Law, for planning the Crump naming rights.

Rebranding the Florida St. Thomas University College of Law to the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University is a significant milestone in recognizing Black civil rights lawyers and the fight for justice. The establishment of the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice will provide opportunities for law students from diverse backgrounds and promote policies to address implicit bias. The contributions of Crump and his law firm, as well as other donors, have made this rebranding possible. It is a testament to the impact a single person can have on the legal profession and society.

REFERENCES:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Law school named in honor of Black attorney in what may be second time in history



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

ATTORNEY

USA-AL-Mobile

The Marine Corps is currently hiring lawyers interested in earning their commission as an officer in...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
60
Legal Technology News

Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact
Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History Benjamin Crump
82
Law Life

Law School Named for Black Attorney in Groundbreaking Move for Legal History
California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets prostitution
64
Public Interest

California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets
Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff law firm downsize
69
Legal Layoff News

Shearman & Sterling Downsizes US Operations with Layoffs of 38 Attorneys and Staff
Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial INTEL
70
Legal Technology News

Intel and ParkerVision Reach Settlement in Texas Chip Patent Lawsuit Trial
Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies WALMART
905
Weird News

Walmart Wins Lawsuit Challenging Lack of Fudge and Mint in Fudge Mint Cookies
Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack ransomware dc
60
Legal Technology News

Florida Supreme Court and Universities in US and Europe Affected by Ransomware Attack
Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer motorola
65
In-house Counsel

Motorola Solutions Appoints Experienced Executive as Chief Legal Officer
Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match law firm merger
64
Biglaw

Biglaw Firm Seeks Merger Partner But Struggles to Find Willing Match
Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions paul hastings
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Boosts Earnings in Competitive Market Conditions

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top