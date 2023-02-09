California Prostitution Law Facilitates Rampant Sex Abuse in LA Streets

A new law decriminalizing loitering for prostitution has gone into effect in California since January 1st, and it has caused a surge of pimps and prostitutes taking to the streets of Los Angeles. Figueroa Street, also known as “The Blade,” has been lined with prostitutes and their pimps during broad daylight in the weeks since Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law. The law, known as the Safer Streets for All Act, was passed by the California Democrat legislature last year. They claimed that the previous loitering ban unfairly discriminated against the LGBTQ+ community. However, victim advocates warn that the current law is not enough to protect individuals and allows sex abuse to flourish in the streets of Los Angeles.



Erin Wilson, a crisis case manager and member of Journey Out, a Los Angeles non-profit organization that helps victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, and Stephany Powell, the vice president of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the issue. Erin Wilson stated that she could see pimps on corners, driving down the street, and harassing women as they work. She added that there could be a line of up to 50 cars waiting to speak to the women.



Stephany Powell explained how they intervene to help women walk away from their pimps. The non-profit organizations give women information on how to get out of life and provide them with resources. However, Powell emphasized that the path to safety and protection is a human rights issue and that enforcing laws against pimping, trafficking, and purchasing while at the same time providing support and pathways for those being exploited is necessary.



Powell argued that the new law disproportionately affects minorities and that the people who get exploited are going to be those groups of people who are the most vulnerable. She warned that abuse is allowed to “run rampant” in a legalized system that does nothing to protect victims. The work the victim advocates are committed to is “incredibly dangerous,” and they must follow many safety protocols to ensure their safety.



In conclusion, the new California law decriminalizing loitering for prostitution has caused a surge of pimps and prostitutes on the streets of Los Angeles, and victim advocates warn that the current law is not enough to protect individuals. Erin Wilson and Stephany Powell, who work with non-profit organizations helping victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, described the situation as “incredibly dangerous” and emphasized the need to enforce laws against pimping, trafficking, and purchasing while providing support and pathways for those being exploited. The issue highlights the need for better protection and support for victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

