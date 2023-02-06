Legal News

Actor Alec Baldwin Facing Reckless Act Charges in Connection to Rust Shooting Incident
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Actor Alec Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico in 2021. This is a rare case as it is unusual for a Hollywood actor to face criminal charges for an on-set shooting. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have been charged for their “reckless disregard for safety” that led to the death of Hutchins. The most serious charge carries a potential sentence of five years in jail. It would require the prosecution to prove that Baldwin acted with intentional disregard for the safety of others.

A statement by the prosecution’s special investigator, Robert Shilling, explains that Baldwin is being charged as an actor and producer of the low-budget movie. Shilling cited Baldwin’s lack of firearms training, failure to check if the revolver was loaded, and ignoring safety complaints from the crew as some of the “extremely reckless acts or failures to act” in the ten days leading up to Hutchins’ death. Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting, claiming that Hutchins directed him to point the gun at the camera. Baldwin said live ammunition should never have been allowed on the set and that it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and the first assistant director to ensure the gun was unloaded.

However, videos from inside the church before the shooting show Baldwin with his finger on the trigger. An FBI forensic test of the revolver found that it “functioned normally” and would not fire without pulling the trigger. The prosecution used Baldwin’s comments to the media against him, claiming that the investigation showed he deviated from firearm safety protocols that he laid out in television interviews.

  
What
Where


Gutierrez-Reed has been held responsible for “allowing live ammunition on the set.” However, she has claimed that she brought two boxes of dummy rounds onto the set from a previous movie and that the supply company PDQ Arms and Prop also provided dummy rounds and blanks. An FBI test found that live long Colt .45 rounds taken from PDQ in Albuquerque did not match those found at the movie set, including the round that killed Hutchins and wounded the director, Joel Souza.

As the armorer responsible for firearm safety and training, Gutierrez-Reed failed to provide sufficient instruction to Baldwin, check the rounds loaded into the revolver, or remain present in the rehearsal to ensure Baldwin did not point the weapon at Hutchins, according to the special investigator. Gutierrez-Reed has claimed that she checked the rounds were dummies before handing the gun to Halls and leaving the church due to COVID protocols. Halls then handed it to Baldwin, telling him it was a “cold gun,” meaning it did not contain an explosive charge. Halls has signed a plea deal for a misdemeanor charge and is expected to cooperate with the prosecution.

Gutierrez-Reed has claimed that producers denied her requests for extra firearms training, including with Baldwin. However, the movie’s line producer testified that all of Gutierrez-Reed’s requests for extra days for armorer duties were granted. Gutierrez-Reed has testified that Baldwin’s lack of knowledge and “poor form” in using a revolver may have led to the discharge that killed Hutchins. Her lawyer, Jason Bowles, has claimed that Halls, her senior in the production, was at fault for not calling Gutierrez-Reed back into the church to perform her armorer duties.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The defendants face a court arraignment, which can be done virtually, then a preliminary hearing where a judge will decide whether there is probable cause to move forward with a trial. Legal analysts have claimed that the prosecution could face long odds in convincing a jury that Baldwin is criminally liable as he was assured the gun was not loaded. It will be difficult to blame him for all the movie’s alleged safety failures.



REFERENCES:

Baldwin charged for ‘reckless acts’ leading to ‘Rust’ shooting

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Part-Time Legal Assistant

USA-OK-Edmond

QUALIFICATIONS Legal Assistant must be detail-oriented and possess excellent organizational, time...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MO-Liberty

Kuhlman, Reddoch & Sullivan, a Liberty Mo law firm is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant. Only...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Job details Salary Up to $100,000 a year Job Type Full-time Part-time Benefits ...

Apply now

Senior Corporate & Securities Associate

USA-CA-San Diego

Diamond Law is seeking a  California based, remote, full time senior associate with 5+ years\' ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional unconstitutional
38
Legal News

US Judge Rules Prohibiting Marijuana Users from Owning Guns is Unconstitutional
Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
48
Biglaw

Big Law Landscape Transformed by Increasing Merger Activity
US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
66
Legal News

US Federal Court Rules Domestic Violence Gun Ban Unconstitutional
Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
146
Legal News

Clyde & Co Law Firm Expands to Boston Through Merger
Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
44
Legal News

Chief Judge of New Jersey, Freda Wolfson, Joins Lowenstein Sandler Law Firm
Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
38
Legal News

Girardi Criminal Charges Raise Concerns for California Bar Reputation
Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
58
Legal Technology News

Ironclad introduces ChatGPT for Streamlined Contract Management
Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
67
Legal News

Dentons Boosts Lobbying Team with Hire of K&L Gates’ Denham, a McCarthy Associate
Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
156
Legal News

Haynes and Boone Law Firms Join Forces in Latest Tie-Up
Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022
180
Legal News

Wells Fargo Report Reveals Decline in Lawyer Productivity and Demand in 2022

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top