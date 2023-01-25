Cooley Law Firm Announces Layoffs of 150 Attorneys and Staff Across US Offices

Cooley, a tech-focused law firm, recently announced that it has laid off 150 attorneys and staff due to slowing demand for legal services. Chairman Joseph Conroy sent an internal email to the company, stating that 78 attorneys and 72 paralegals, and business personnel have been let go through the firm’s US offices. Most of the reductions came from the firm’s corporate team and primarily consisted of associates and a few counsels. No partners were a part of the reductions, and there are no plans for further cuts.



Conroy explained the reason for the layoffs by saying that “we hired more talent than we can reasonably develop, train and deploy against current and anticipated client demand.” This is the second round of layoffs undertaken by the firm, with the first round having occurred earlier this year. Cooley described the previous cuts as performance-based decisions rather than layoffs.



During the pandemic, Cooley was one of the top recruiting firms, scooping up partners and associates from rivals. However, shifting economic conditions have caused a downturn in deals and other work, leading to the current layoffs. Conroy acknowledged this, stating, “Ultimately, our recruiting success proved to be misaligned with the unexpected economic downturn that has occurred and will likely persist well into the year ahead.” He added that “the result is that some of our practice groups and administrative functions are substantially overbuilt.”



What

Where

Search Jobs

According to Conroy, the firm offers “comprehensive severance benefits” to laid-off lawyers and staff. The company’s decision to lay off a significant portion of its staff reflects the current economic climate and its impact on the legal industry. Capital markets and M&A activity, which were booming earlier this year, have stalled. This has decreased demand for legal services and forced companies like Cooley to make difficult decisions to remain financially stable.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the economy, leading to an economic downturn and decreased demand for legal services. This has led to a decrease in revenue for many law firms, and layoffs have become a necessary step for companies to take to stay afloat. Many other law firms have made similar decisions to adjust to the current economic climate.



It is clear that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic has had a significant impact on the legal industry, and companies like Cooley are feeling the effects. The firm’s decision to lay off a significant portion of its staff reflects the current economic climate and its impact on the legal industry. While it is undoubtedly a difficult decision, it is one that the company felt was necessary to remain financially stable. The firm will continue monitoring the situation and adapting to the changing market conditions to ensure long-term success.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The decision to lay off a significant portion of the staff is always challenging. Still, it is a necessary step for companies to take to ensure their financial stability. Cooley has made the difficult decision to lay off 150 attorneys and staff due to slowing demand for legal services. The company offers comprehensive severance benefits to laid-off lawyers and staff to help ease the transition. The firm’s decision to lay off a significant portion of its staff reflects the current economic climate and its impact on the legal industry. However, the company is taking steps to ensure that this decision will not affect its long-term success.

REFERENCES:



Cooley Lays Off 150 Attorneys and Staff Across US Offices (2)



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More