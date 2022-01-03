JD Journal’s Top 10 Most Popular Articles of 2021

Summary: Check out JD Journal’s Top 10 Popular Articles of 2021

A neighbor reported that a woman had sex with her pit bull in broad daylight in her backyard. Police responded. Kara Vandereyk was found naked and on the ground performing a sexual act with a dog when they arrived. After greeting them with a “hi,” she touched the dog in a sexual manner. She explained that she had bipolar disorder, but she took prescription medication for it. Keep reading to find out more about Kara Vandereyk’s case.

The acceptance rate of all law schools is not in the single digits, nor do all law schools require perfect LSAT scores. This article provides twelve ABA-accredited schools that are considered the easiest to get into because they have the highest acceptance rate, and the median LSAT scores and GPA of their students are lower than those of more competitive programs. Keep reading to learn about the easiest law schools to get into.

Oftentimes, when talking jokingly about law firms, people will use the funny law firm name Doowey, Cheatum, and How. Well, here is our list of the top 10 funniest law firm names right now. This list is pretty good, especially the ones that are easily misconstrued as inappropriate. Take a look at the top 10 funnies name for law firms.

An Ohio woman with a distinct tattoo was charged by police for engaging in sexual acts with a dog in a New Year’s Day video. Read on to find out what happened.

After Milbank LLP started a salary war on June 10, 2021, more and more firms joined the race to retain and attract the best talent. Basically, Milbank bumped up the pay scale for first-year associates to $200,000. A flood of pay raises followed by firms trying to match and surpass Milbank. Keep reading to find out what happens when law firms raise salaries.

It remains unclear what Biglaw is, but it is generally understood to be high-revenue law firms with large headcounts, smaller firms that pay their attorneys a market rate salary, or mid-sized law firms with international reach and notoriety. This article discusses how Biglaw firms determine salaries; explains the concept of the “Cravath Scale”; and provides information on the pay scale of a first-year associate, mid-tier associate, and senior associate.

Staff attorneys are often called associates, partners, or counsel on law firm websites because they do the same work but are not compensated the same. They also face a nearly impossible uphill battle of ever finding a position as anything but a staff attorney. It is as if there is a big “black mark” on their resume when they apply at other law firms. Staff attorneys often get the short end of the stick but there are instances where it is the better option for an attorney. Harrison Barnes explains the firms’ thought process as such, “Why would we give an attorney a real title and so much more money if the attorney is willing to work without a title and so cheaply? Why would any attorney take such a job? Get to know the pros and cons of becoming a staff attorney.

These attorneys put the top of the big law salaries to shame. They have net worths in the eight figures. Many of these powerful lawyers appear regularly on television and provide commentary. Over the course of their careers, these attorneys have amassed significant wealth and continue to dominate their respective fields as extremely hard workers. Find out the 10 richest practicing lawyers in the world through this article.

There is no way to change how long you will have to wait for the bar exam results, but at least you will know how many days are left. State-by-state exams are given in February and July; each state releases its results at a different time. According to this theory, states with more test-takers need more time to score and analyze the exams. It meant that some applicants in Arkansas had their futures decided after about five weeks, while those in Michigan, California, New Jersey, and New York waited until November before finding out. Fortunately, this article gives you a state-by-state breakdown of how soon you can expect your Bar Exam results. Continue reading for more information.

The increased salary for big law firms’ non-equity partners may not be so bad as they increase the number of non-equity partners. Non-equity partnerships are becoming more popular among law firms. Non-equity partners are paid a salary but do not own a stake in the firm. Attorneys are paid a fixed amount, allowing law firms to keep a greater percentage of the profits for their equity partners, members, and shareholders. Keep reading to know more about non-equity partners’ compensation at a top law firm.

