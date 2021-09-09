Gregory Bauer

Leading Finance Attorney Joins Ropes & Gray



Ropes & Gray has announced the addition of Gregory Bauer, a leading leveraged finance attorney to its Finance Practice in Chicago. Bauer joins the firm from Holland & Knight, where he was a partner in the firm’s financial services group. Prior to this, Bauer has worked at leading law firms including Jones Day and Kirkland & Ellis.



Bauer counsels a variety of clients including private equity sponsors, institutional sponsors, borrowers, lenders, and mezzanine funds on issues surrounding secured and unsecured transactions. He commands more than 20 years of experience in advising clients on financing and restructuring transactions. He focuses his practice on complex finance transactions including senior, mezzanine and subordinated debt placements, asset-based loans, acquisition financings, venture-capital financings, general working capital facilities, and sponsor lines of credit.

Bauer also has significant experience in business restructurings including secured party sale transactions, workouts, and negotiating debtor-in-possession and other bankruptcy-related financings. With the addition of Bauer, Ropes & Gray continues to bolster its leveraged finance practice in the Midwest. Launched in 2008, the firm’s Chicago office has expanded from three lawyers to a team of around 100 attorneys. a



Stefanie Birkmann, Co-chair of Ropes & Gray’s Global Finance Practice said, “Ropes & Gray’s leveraged finance practice has a platinum reputation, and Greg is a perfect fit because he acts both as a business and legal adviser to clients, Greg has a longstanding and successful track record in this space and helps us to expand our top-rated finance teams.”



Paulika Pite, Managing Partner of Ropes & Gray’s Chicago office, said, “Our Chicago office offers a one-stop-shop for global investors, whether they are based here in Chicago, or around the world. We have a world-class team of deal lawyers who help clients navigate uncertainty and negotiate great deal terms on tight timeframes. We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our dynamic, practical, clever and close-knit group.”

