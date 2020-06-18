12 Easiest Law Schools to Get Into in the U.S

Not all law schools require a perfect LSAT score, nor do all law schools have acceptance rates in the single digits.

The following twelve ABA-accredited schools are considered the easiest law schools to get into because they have the highest acceptance rates, and their students have lower median LSAT scores and GPAs than students at more competitive programs.

12. Western State College of Law

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 40.91% Median LSAT Score 146 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.29

Western State College of Law is the oldest law school in Orange County, Southern California, founded in 1966. The law school has a student-faculty ratio of 9.3:1, and among all law schools, it has the third-highest Diversity Index, as reported by US News and World Report.

Western State College of Law offers two areas of focus through its Criminal Law Practice Center and its Business Law Center, which are aimed at preparing graduates for a career in business or criminal law through networking with lawyers, additional training, and internships. The law school also offers certificates in Real Estate Family Law and Immigration Law.

11. Ave Maria School of Law

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 54.32% Median LSAT Score 148 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.21

Founded in 1999, Ave Maria School of Law offers a full-time three year JD program with an emphasis on how the law intersects with the Catholic intellectual tradition and natural law philosophy. Located in northeastern Naples, Florida. The campus consists of six major buildings located on 12 acres.

The school was sanctioned by the American Bar Association due to lax admissions standards in 2016. However, ABA lifted the sanctions in 2018 following remedial actions by the school.

The school has a 52.6% bar passage rate and 55.7% of the Class of 2018 found long-term full-time employment.

The school is ranked in the fourth tier of U.S law schools by U.S. News & World Report.

10. Roger Williams University

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 65.35% Median LSAT Score 149 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.21

With an acceptance rate of roughly 65%, this school offers a good chance of admission requiring a minimum LSAT score of 149 and a 3.21 GPA. Their full-time J.D. program is affordable (costing $34,833), especially when the school has a 70% bar pass rate.

Additionally, more than 50% of Roger Williams’ law students receive a sort of financial aid to offset the cost of tuition.

9. Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 46.73% Median LSAT Score 149 Median Undergraduate GPA 2.87

Located in San Diego, California, Thomas Jefferson School of Law offers a J.D. and combined J.D./M.B.A with San Diego State University, as well as three LL. M programs, including one that is exclusively online.

The law school has a somewhat high acceptance rate of about 65%. While the school is easy to get into, it’s not cheap, costing about $49,500 for tuition and fees.

On the downside, the law school has a low bar passage rate of about 30% for first-time takers.



8. University of North Dakota

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 60.84% Median LSAT Score 149 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.30

Located in the city of Grand Forks on the eastern edge of the state, just a few miles from the Minnesota border, the University of North Dakota has a total undergraduate enrollment of 10,519. It is settled in the city across a 500+ acres campus.Â

Utilizing a semester-based academic calendar, The University of North Dakota’s ranked at #263 in the 2020 edition of The US News & World Report’s “Best Colleges in National Universities”. The in-state tuition and fees are approximately $9,736 while the out-of-state tuition and fees are approximately $13,842.

7. University of the District of Columbia

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 35.78% Median LSAT Score 148 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.08

Founded in 1976, the University of the District of Columbia has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,867 and is located in an urban setting on a 23 acres campus.

Utilizing a semester-based academic calendar, the University of the District of Columbia’s ranking #129-#170 in The US News & World Report’s 2020 edition of “Best Colleges in Regional Universities in the North”. In-state tuition and fees are approximately $6,020, while out-of-state tuition and fees are approximately $12,704.

6. Concordia University

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 61.15% Median LSAT Score 148 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.22

Concordia’s acceptance rate of 63% is considerably low compared to other law schools. Still, on the upside, even though the school requires a minimum GPA of 2.9 and 147 LSAT score, it has an impressive 90% bar pass rate.

Tuition and other fees are approximately $30,000, making it an outstanding choice for ambitious lawyers looking for a quality school that is easy to enter.

5. North Carolina Central U.

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 40.42% Median LSAT Score 146 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.24

With an LSAT score of 146 and a 3.24 GPA, your chances of getting into this school are excellent. If you are a resident of the state, the tuition fees are also attractive at about $19,000. For non-residents, a full-time J.D. program costs about $41,000.

Another reason to get your law degree here is its bar pass rate of 75%.

4. Appalachian School of Law



Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 56.63% Median LSAT Score 145 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.11

With an acceptance rate of 56%, getting into this school is somewhat more competitive than others, but the chances of getting in are decent if you have a minimum LSAT score of 145 and a GPA of 3.11.

What makes this school very attractive is it offers a variety of opportunities for financial aid, even though the tuition is relatively affordable at about $31,700 for a full-time program.

On the downside, its bar pass rate of approximately 58% is low and reflects on the quality of the school’s J.D. program.

3. Texas Southern University

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 28.17% Median LSAT Score 145 Median Undergraduate GPA 3.07

Texas Southern University has a total undergraduate enrollment of 7,604. The campus is situated on 150 acres in an urban setting.

Utilizing a semester-based academic calendar, Texas Southern University’s ranking #293-#381 in The US News & World Report’s 2020 edition of “Best Colleges in National Universities”. In-state tuition and fees are approximately $9,173, while out-of-state tuition and fees are approximately $21,623.



2. Southern University

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 60.71% Median LSAT Score 145 Median Undergraduate GPA 2.99

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Southern University Law Center takes pride in its diverse faculty. Civil rights, public interest, and social justice are at the heart of the school’s mission. The school’s urban location allows it to provide a more extensive network of law clinics than most law schools on this list. The twelve clinical options include Mediation, Elder & Successions Law, Technology & Entrepreneurship, Bankruptcy, and Disaster Law.

With an acceptance rate of 60%, this law school is fairly easy to get into. Your chances of admission are high if you score above 144 on the LSAT and have a GPA above 2.99. Another reason aspiring law students consider attending this school is its low school tuition.

1. Western Michigan (Cooley)

Admissions Statistics (2019 Entering Class) Acceptance Rate 54.94% Median LSAT Score 145 Median Undergraduate GPA 2.95

With an acceptance rate of 54.94.%, The Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University offers a good chance of admission as long as you have a minimum LSAT score of 145 and a 2.95 GPA.

Cooley Law School offers nine concentrations for J.D. students, including Environmental Law, Intellectual Property Law, Litigation, and Administrative Law.

For students who want to start their own practice, WMU has a General Practice concentration. The school offers great flexibility for students with other commitments in their lives. Students can choose from a two-year program or part-time three-year, four-year, and five-year programs.



