Bad Lawyers

Judge Defies Order to Postpone Hearings, Issues Arrest Warrants for No-Shows
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Cleveland Municipal Court judge held hearings for defendants despite a court order to postpone hearings for those who are not in jail in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Pinkey Carr, a former prosecutor, has not only held court hearings but has also issued arrest warrants to defendants who followed the advice on the court’s website to stay home and did not show up to court, Cleveland.com reported.

In an interview with Fox 8, Judge Carr denied issuing any warrants

  
What
Where


“Not everyone watches the news, and I wanted to be here and have the hearings for those that showed up,” Carr told the broadcast station. “If they had a hearing and did not show up, I just marked they didn’t come. I did not issue any warrants.”

Carr said she was waiving costs and fines for those who came to her court, which is not uncommon for her to do.

Court spokesman Ed Ferenc said that Administrative and Presiding Judge Michelle Earley knew that Carr held court hearings for two days despite the administrative order. All of the court’s judges got a copy of the order, Ferenc said. 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The court’s website announced the administrative order, declaring that all hearings scheduled between Monday and April 3 would be rescheduled. 

“Criminal cases scheduled for hearings between March 16 and April 3 are rescheduled to prevent community spread of the coronavirus and for the safety of the people who appear before the court and our employees. Those cases are hereby ordered rescheduled for hearing exactly three weeks from the originally scheduled date and time,” the order says.



Rebecca Ruppert McMahon, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association CEO, told Cleveland.com that the organization is “greatly concerned by the action of any judge that keeps his or her court open for nonessential matters during this time of national emergency.”

Doing so, McMahon said, ignores recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institute of Health and other medical and health agencies on social distancing and avoiding crowds of 10 or more people.

“This is not about judicial independence,” McMahon said. “This is about putting the lives of plaintiffs, defendants, attorneys, police officers and courtroom employees in jeopardy, as well the lives of their families and friends.”

The court announced Judge Michelle Earley’s administrative order in a news release, stating she acted “in an effort to prevent ‘community spread’ of the coronavirus and for the safety of the people who appear before the General Division of the Court and our employees.”

In an interview with WJW Channel 8, Carr denied the claim that she issued arrest warrants, and explained she was holding court hearings only for those defendants who showed up to court without knowing about the administrative order.

“Why would I issue a warrant for someone’s arrest knowing what’s going on as it relates to corona[virus],” Carr said during the interview. “Simply not true.”

However, a courtroom video obtained by Cleveland.com showed Carr issuing multiple warrants, and placing arrest bonds on several of them.

Carr’s actions amid a growing pandemic left several attorneys baffled.

“Judge Carr’s actions put lives in danger and violated the public trust in a time of global crisis,” Marcus Sidoti, a partner at the law firm Friedman and Gilbert, said in a statement to Cleveland.com. “We commend Judge Earley’s swift actions in protecting those in the court system, the employees of the Cleveland Municipal Court and their families.”

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Land Use Attorney with experience

USA-CA-Westlake Village

Los Angeles office is seeking a junior land use associate with 1-6 years of experience. Candidate mu...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

AV-rated, Chicago Loop defense firm of trial lawyers seeks associate attorneys to join our busy liti...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney (5+ years)

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale office of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck seeks an experienced litigation associate wi...

Apply now

Director of Originations, Litigation Finance Investments

USA-TX-Dallas

Location is flexible nationwide -- NOT only Dallas. Job Summary Rapidly growing litigatio...

Apply now

Market Research Consulting Analyst for Litigation Projects

USA-MA-Waltham

Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS) is a market research and consulting firm located in Waltham, M...

Apply now

Most Popular

Who Qualifies for Paid Leave Under the New Coronavirus Law?
11
Legal News

Who Qualifies for Paid Leave Under the New Coronavirus Law?
U.S Justice Department Takes First Federal Court Action Against Coronavirus Fraud
23
Breaking News

U.S Justice Department Takes First Federal Court Action Against Coronavirus Fraud
Judge Defies Order to Postpone Hearings, Issues Arrest Warrants for No-Shows
10
Bad Lawyers

Judge Defies Order to Postpone Hearings, Issues Arrest Warrants for No-Shows
Federal Student Loan Payments Suspended with 0% Interest
134
Law Students

Federal Student Loan Payments Suspended with 0% Interest
Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection
60
Celebrity News

Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection
ABA’s New Task Force Addresses Legal Needs Arising From Coronavirus
25
Breaking News

ABA’s New Task Force Addresses Legal Needs Arising From Coronavirus

Legal Career Resources

March 18, 2020 What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Legal Economy?

As the effects of the coronavirus outbreak hit the legal economy and legal jobs in the United States, the damage seems likely to be much extensive and longer-lasting than seemed possible a month ago. According to experts, the odds of […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top