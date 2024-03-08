Legal News

Google Faces Legal Setback in Lawsuit Over Alleged Monopolistic Practices
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Alphabet’s Google suffered a significant setback in its legal battle as a Manhattan federal court dismissed its bid to throw out a lawsuit lodged against it by digital media advertising company, Inform. The lawsuit accuses Google of engaging in monopolistic practices that purportedly led to Inform’s downfall.

Judge’s Ruling

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel’s ruling on Thursday allowed Inform to proceed with a portion of its case, asserting that Google may have unlawfully monopolized the online video advertising market. However, the judge denied Inform’s request for an injunction to compel Google to alter its business practices, albeit permitting the pursuit of millions of dollars in alleged damages.

Allegations Against Google

Inform’s 2019 lawsuit contends that Google violated antitrust laws by altering its Chrome web browser to block video ads from Inform and other competitors while exempting those from Google’s YouTube platform. This discriminatory behavior allegedly favored YouTube, as outlined by Judge Castel in his ruling.

  
What
Where


Google’s Response

In response to the ruling, Google emphasized that Judge Castel’s decision had significantly narrowed the scope of the case, aligning with past dismissals of similar claims in other legal battles. The tech giant vowed to vigorously contest what it termed as “meritless allegations” put forth by Inform.

Ongoing Legal Battles

This legal skirmish forms part of a broader antitrust case overseen by Judge Castel, encompassing multiple parties such as advertisers, publishers, and small businesses, all accusing Google of unfair digital advertising practices. Google, however, maintains its innocence throughout, denying any wrongdoing.

Continuing Legal Proceedings

Despite this setback, Google faces a barrage of legal challenges. It’s slated to stand trial in a jury trial in September for the case brought forth by the U.S. Justice Department in Alexandria, Virginia. Additionally, Texas is spearheading another lawsuit against Google, scheduled for trial in March 2025 in the state’s Eastern District federal court.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
Legal News

Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Legal News

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Legal News

Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Breaking News

Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents
Legal Technology News

E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top