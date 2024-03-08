Google Faces Legal Setback in Lawsuit Over Alleged Monopolistic Practices

Alphabet’s Google suffered a significant setback in its legal battle as a Manhattan federal court dismissed its bid to throw out a lawsuit lodged against it by digital media advertising company, Inform. The lawsuit accuses Google of engaging in monopolistic practices that purportedly led to Inform’s downfall.

Judge’s Ruling

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel’s ruling on Thursday allowed Inform to proceed with a portion of its case, asserting that Google may have unlawfully monopolized the online video advertising market. However, the judge denied Inform’s request for an injunction to compel Google to alter its business practices, albeit permitting the pursuit of millions of dollars in alleged damages.

Allegations Against Google

Inform’s 2019 lawsuit contends that Google violated antitrust laws by altering its Chrome web browser to block video ads from Inform and other competitors while exempting those from Google’s YouTube platform. This discriminatory behavior allegedly favored YouTube, as outlined by Judge Castel in his ruling.

Google’s Response

In response to the ruling, Google emphasized that Judge Castel’s decision had significantly narrowed the scope of the case, aligning with past dismissals of similar claims in other legal battles. The tech giant vowed to vigorously contest what it termed as “meritless allegations” put forth by Inform.

Ongoing Legal Battles

This legal skirmish forms part of a broader antitrust case overseen by Judge Castel, encompassing multiple parties such as advertisers, publishers, and small businesses, all accusing Google of unfair digital advertising practices. Google, however, maintains its innocence throughout, denying any wrongdoing.

Continuing Legal Proceedings

Despite this setback, Google faces a barrage of legal challenges. It’s slated to stand trial in a jury trial in September for the case brought forth by the U.S. Justice Department in Alexandria, Virginia. Additionally, Texas is spearheading another lawsuit against Google, scheduled for trial in March 2025 in the state’s Eastern District federal court.

