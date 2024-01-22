Breaking News

Harvard University Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Mishandling of Donated Bodies
Harvard University is currently entangled in a legal battle as families file lawsuits accusing the institution of mishandling the bodies of their loved ones. The allegations involve the improper handling of bodies donated to Harvard Medical School, with claims that the organs and body parts were subsequently sold on the black market by Cedric Lodge, the former manager of Harvard’s morgue.

Harvard’s Apology and Legal Defense

Martin Murphy, representing Harvard, expressed the institution’s regret, acknowledging the uncertainty and pain families endured due to Lodge’s alleged actions. However, Murphy argued that Massachusetts law provides Harvard with broad immunity unless the families can demonstrate a failure to act in “good faith.”

Immunity Under Massachusetts Law

Under the Massachusetts law governing body donations to medical schools, Harvard contends that it cannot be held liable unless evidence surfaces showing a lack of good faith on their part. Murphy emphasized that the lawsuits fail to present plausible allegations implicating anyone other than Lodge in the misconduct.

Families’ Counterarguments

Legal representatives for the families contested Harvard’s immunity claim, citing the state’s Uniform Anatomical Gift Act. They argue that this legislation does not shield Harvard from responsibility for the unlawful display, dismemberment, and trafficking of donor bodies in its possession.

Families Seek Answers

Kathryn Barnett, a lawyer for the families, expressed the devastation experienced by her clients upon discovering the alleged wrongdoing at Harvard. The families hope the lawsuits shed light on how Harvard could have overlooked Lodge’s misconduct over several years.

Desperation for Answers

“These are families who are desperate now for answers,” Barnett stated, underscoring the families’ need for clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Lodge’s actions.



Legal Proceedings

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger presided over the case and pledged to issue a ruling promptly. The legal battle ensued with 12 lawsuits following federal charges in June against Lodge and five others implicated in the illegal trade of human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

Lodge’s Alleged Actions

Federal prosecutors allege that Lodge allowed potential buyers into Harvard’s morgue between 2018 and 2022, enabling them to examine corpses and select body parts for purchase. The purchased body parts were primarily resold, and Lodge, along with his wife, was accused of transporting stolen remains to their New Hampshire residence for sale. Stolen remains were also shipped to individuals outside the state.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Lodge, his wife, and two other defendants have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. The trial is scheduled in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on April 1 as the legal battle unfolds.

