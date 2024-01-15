Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court to Review Starbucks Challenge on Employee Rehiring
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to hear Starbucks’ appeal against a judicial decision that mandated the rehiring of seven employees at a Memphis, Tennessee, cafÃ©. A federal agency determined that these workers had been terminated for supporting unionization efforts.

Background of the Legal Battle

Starbucks is challenging a lower court’s ruling that found the company likely discouraged other employees from exercising their rights under U.S. labor law by dismissing the Memphis workers in 2022. This case marks the first instance reaching the Supreme Court involving an ongoing nationwide campaign to unionize Starbucks stores.

The Memphis store is among over 370 Starbucks locations in the United States to unionize since 2021, signaling a shift for the Seattle-based company that had remained non-union for decades.

  
What
Where


National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Involvement

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) concluded that Starbucks unlawfully terminated the Memphis employees to undermine the union drive and send a message to other workers. Consequently, the NLRB sought an injunction to compel Starbucks to rehire the employees. U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman, based in Memphis, granted the injunction, a decision upheld by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2023, which criticized Starbucks’ actions.

Starbucks’ Defense and Appeal

Starbucks contended that the workers were terminated for violating a company safety policy, specifically by opening the store without consent and allowing journalists inside. Although Starbucks claimed to have rehired the seven employees in compliance with Lipman’s order, the company pursued an appeal of the 6th Circuit decision to the Supreme Court.

Starbucks argued that the 6th Circuit set a low bar by requiring the NLRB to show only “reasonable cause” to believe the company committed labor law violations. Business groups supporting Starbucks urged the Supreme Court to hear the case, contending that lower courts have made it too easy for the NLRB to obtain orders addressing alleged illegal labor practices.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Broader Implications and Ongoing Cases

Over 700 complaints have been filed with the NLRB accusing Starbucks of unlawful labor practices, including firing union supporters, worker surveillance, and store closures during labor campaigns. The 6th Circuit also considers another Starbucks appeal regarding an NLRB ruling in a separate case in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Furthermore, other U.S. appeals courts review NLRB rulings related to Starbucks, including allegations of illegal termination of union organizers in Philadelphia and refusal to bargain with unionized workers in Seattle.



Starbucks, maintaining its innocence, asserts that it provides competitive wages and benefits to employees while respecting their rights under federal labor law. The Supreme Court’s decision on this case is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for labor relations in the country.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Lawyers

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney David Kelley Joins O’Melveny & Myers
Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct
Lawyers

Former Crowell & Moring Partner Suspended in New York for Professional Misconduct
Lawsuit Claims OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Authors’ Work to Train AI Microsoft
Legal News

Lawsuit Claims OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Authors’ Work to Train AI
NRA Corruption Trial Set to Commence Following LaPierre’s Abrupt Resignation
Legal News

NRA Corruption Trial Set to Commence Following LaPierre’s Abrupt Resignation
Rutgers University Law Student Faces Expulsion Over Alleged Doxxing of Hamas Supporters
Law Students

Rutgers University Law Student Faces Expulsion Over Alleged Doxxing of Hamas Supporters
San Diego Unified School District Leads the Way in Compensating Student Board Members
Law Students

San Diego Unified School District Leads the Way in Compensating Student Board Members
Berkshire Hathaway and Pilot Settle Dispute Over Truck Stop Chain Valuation
Breaking News

Berkshire Hathaway and Pilot Settle Dispute Over Truck Stop Chain Valuation
Former Legal Assistant Alleges Sexual Discrimination and Retaliation at Edgar Snyder and Associates
Legal News

Former Legal Assistant Alleges Sexual Discrimination and Retaliation at Edgar Snyder and Associates
Former Colleagues and Law Firm Dismissed from Civil Suit Alleging Conspiracy
Lawyers

Former Colleagues and Law Firm Dismissed from Civil Suit Alleging Conspiracy
Davis Polk & Wardwell Faces Federal Jury Trial in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Legal News

Davis Polk & Wardwell Faces Federal Jury Trial in Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top