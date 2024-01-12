Law Students

Kellye Testy to Assume Leadership Role at the Association of American Law Schools
Executive Transition: LSAC President to Head AALS

Kellye Testy, the current President and CEO of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), will be the Executive Director and CEO of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) starting July 1. The transition comes as Judy Areen, the current leader of AALS, retires from her role.

A Legacy of Collaboration and Innovation

Testy’s tenure at LSAC, spanning seven years, has been marked by collaborative efforts between the two organizations. Their joint initiatives focused on research projects aimed at comprehending the needs and expectations of prospective law students, professional development, and support for law school deans. According to a press release on January 11, this collaborative approach reflects Testy’s commitment to innovation and excellence within the legal academy.

Mark Alexander, the 2023 AALS President and Dean of the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, expressed excitement about Testy’s transition, highlighting her known collaborative leadership style. “Her collaborative leadership style and commitment to innovation and excellence are well known across the legal academy, and we are thrilled to bring her talents to AALS,” said Alexander in the press release.

Smooth Transition Anticipated

The announcement emphasized the seamless transition expected in July, owing to the long-standing collaboration between LSAC and AALS. Testy acknowledged the historical strengths of both organizations, expressing confidence in their ability to navigate this change successfully.

A Leader Through Challenges

Kellye Testy’s leadership at LSAC was particularly notable during the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. She guided the organization through the crisis, implementing pivotal changes such as the transition to online testing and introducing innovative measures that endure today. Her resilience and leadership during these trying times earned her recognition as an ABA Journal Legal Rebel in 2022.

A Distinguished Career

Before her role at LSAC, Testy served as the President of the nonprofit association of 176 members and 18 fee-paid law schools in 2016. Her involvement extended to critical positions within the AALS, including membership in the Executive Committee and the Committee on Recruitment and Retention of Minority Law Teachers and Students.



Before entering the realm of legal education administration, Testy held the positions of Dean and Professor at the University of Washington School of Law and the Seattle University School of Law. Her focus on business and corporate law was underscored by a commitment to equity, bringing a unique perspective to her academic and administrative roles.

As Testy prepares to lead AALS into its next chapter, her track record of collaboration, innovation, and commitment to the legal community suggests a promising era ahead for the Association of American Law Schools.

