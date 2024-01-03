U.S. Judge Sets March 2025 Trial Date for Google in Antitrust Lawsuit

A U.S. District Judge, Sean Jordan, has scheduled a trial for March 31, 2025, in a lawsuit filed by Texas and other states against Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O). The states have accused Google of abusing its market dominance in advertising technology systems. This legal action is one of several challenges to Google’s digital advertising practices in U.S. federal courts.

Trial Date Set Despite Disagreements

The decision to set the trial date came despite disagreements between the parties. Attorneys for Texas had initially requested an August 2024 trial, arguing that delaying the proceedings allowed Google to continue abusing its market power. On the other hand, Google’s legal team expressed a preference for a trial after April 2025. The trial is estimated to last four weeks and will occur in Plano, Texas, near Dallas.

Google’s Response

Google denied any wrongdoing and labeled Texas’ case “deeply flawed.” On Wednesday, the tech giant declined to comment on the trial plans.

Antitrust Allegations

The lawsuit, filed by Texas and 16 other states in 2020, alleges that Google violated antitrust laws to stifle competition in digital advertising and bolster its business interests. Similar claims are being pursued by advertisers, publishers, and small businesses in a coordinated legal proceeding in Manhattan. Additionally, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Google in Alexandria, Virginia, last year, adding another layer to the legal challenges the tech company is facing.

Other Ongoing Legal Battles

Besides the digital advertising cases, Google is concurrently involved in an antitrust trial in Washington, D.C., federal court. This trial, where the Justice Department alleges that Google paid billions to tech companies to maintain its dominance in unlawful online searches, is set to conclude with closing arguments in May.

Future Legal Proceedings

In Virginia, a trial in the related case is expected to take place later this year. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, overseeing the Virginia case, has urged the attorneys involved to be prepared for a speedy trial.

Additional Challenges in California

In California, Google is gearing up for a legal battle with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games. This case revolves around Google’s app store Play, and a jury ruling in December concluded that Google had unlawfully harmed competition. As a result, Google has agreed to pay $700 million to settle Play Store claims from U.S. states and consumers.

