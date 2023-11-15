Federal Judge Rejects Social Media Giants’ Bid to Dismiss Lawsuits Alleging Youth Addiction and Harm

In a significant legal setback for major social media corporations, a federal judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, denied attempts by Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Meta Platforms (META.O), ByteDance, and Snap (SNAP.N) to have nationwide litigation dismissed. The lawsuits allege that these tech giants engaged in illegal practices that enticed and addicted millions of children to their platforms, causing severe damage to their mental health.

Broad Implications for Social Media Companies

The ruling encompasses numerous lawsuits filed on behalf of individual children who reportedly suffered adverse physical, mental, and emotional health effects due to their use of social media. These effects include anxiety, depression, and, tragically, in some instances, suicide. The litigation seeks various remedies, including monetary damages and a cessation of the defendants’ alleged harmful practices.

Industry-Wide Legal Battles

The legal challenges extend beyond individual cases, with over 140 school districts filing similar lawsuits against the industry. Additionally, 42 states and the District of Columbia recently initiated legal action against Meta Platforms specifically targeting youth addiction to its social media platforms.

Companies Response

As of now, none of the implicated companies, including Alphabet (Google and YouTube), Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram), ByteDance (TikTok), and Snap (Snapchat), have issued immediate responses to requests for comments on the ruling.

Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Hail Victory

Lead attorneys for the plaintiffs, Lexi Hazam, Previn Warren, and Chris Seeger, issued a joint statement praising the court’s decision as “a significant victory for the families that the dangers of social media have harmed.”

Ruling Details

In her 52-page ruling, Judge Rogers rejected the defendants’ claims of immunity under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment and Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act. The latter provision typically shields internet companies from third-party actions related to content published on their platforms.

However, Rogers contended that the plaintiffs’ claims extended beyond mere third-party content, emphasizing that the companies failed to address why they should not be liable for providing inadequate parental controls. She highlighted the companies’ potential use of age-verification tools to warn parents when their children were online as a preventive measure.

Despite the denial of the dismissal bid, the judge dismissed some claims related to the allegedly defective design of the defendants’ platforms.

This legal development signals a potential shift in social media companies’ accountability for their platforms’ impact on the well-being of young users, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle ahead.

