Google Takes Legal Action Against Scammers Marketing Fake AI Chatbot Downloads

Google (GOOGL.O) has initiated legal proceedings in a California federal court to combat an alleged scam involving the marketing of counterfeit “downloads” of its artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard. The tech giant claims that anonymous individuals are utilizing names such as “Google AI” and “AIGoogleBard” to attract users, ultimately tricking them into installing malware designed to compromise victims’ computers.

Misuse of Trademarks for Malicious Intent

According to Google, the perpetrators are exploiting its trademarks to deceive users into downloading malware, which, in turn, facilitates the theft of social media login credentials. The complaint against the defendants, identified as Does 1-3 emphasizes the misuse of trademarks like “Google AI” and “AIGoogleBard” in their deceptive activities. However, these individuals remain elusive as attempts to reach them have proven unsuccessful.

Extensive Misleading Campaign and Legal Response

In a press release, Google’s General Counsel, Halimah DeLaine Prado, stated that the scammers have “misled numerous people around the world.” The company has taken swift action by filing nearly 300 related takedown requests. DeLaine Prado emphasizes the effectiveness of such lawsuits in establishing legal precedents, disrupting tools employed by scammers, and increasing consequences for bad actors involved in cybercriminal activities.

Targeting Small Businesses and Facebook Advertisers

The lawsuit underscores the scammers’ modus operandi, which involves leveraging social media posts and web pages to promote fake downloads of Bard. The alleged scammers capitalize on the popularity of Google’s AI technology to attract unsuspecting victims. Google contends that the scheme’s targets include small businesses and other Facebook advertisers, broadening the impact of the fraudulent activity.

Violation of Terms of Service and Legal Remedies

In addition to misusing trademarks, Google accuses the defendants of violating its terms of service. The complaint alleges that the scammers impersonated the company while hosting the malware on Google Sites and Google Drive. Seeking swift intervention, Google has petitioned the court to block the scam and requested the perpetrators’ profits and other monetary damages.

A Legal Precedent to Combat Cyber Threats

As technology companies, including Google, rapidly integrate artificial intelligence into their products, the lawsuit against these alleged scammers is a notable instance of legal action to safeguard users and maintain the integrity of AI-related services. The case, Google LLC v. Does 1-3, is before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (No. 5:23-cv-05823). Google seeks not only to protect its intellectual property but also to deter future cyber threats and establish legal consequences for those engaged in deceptive practices.

