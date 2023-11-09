Allen & Overy Faces Cybersecurity Breach: Latest Victim of Ransomware Attack

Magic Circle Law Firm Falls Prey to Cyber Attack

In a recent turn of events, Allen & Overy (A&O), a distinguished “magic circle” law firm member, has fallen victim to a cyber attack, joining the growing list of major corporations grappling with ransomware threats.

Incident Confirmation and Cybersecurity Measures

A&O confirmed a cyber security incident that affected a small number of storage servers. Reports surfaced on social media platform X, suggesting that the notorious hacking group LockBit was responsible for the attack. The group allegedly threatened to publish sensitive data from A&O’s files on November 28. However, the law firm refrained from explicitly identifying the hacking group behind the breach.

The firm assured that its core systems, including email and document management, remain unaffected by the attack. As a priority, A&O is conducting a thorough assessment to determine the extent of the impacted data, with affected clients being promptly informed.

Looming Threat on Law Firms: National Cyber Security Centre’s Warning

The National Cyber Security Centre in the UK has issued warnings about the vulnerability of law firms to cyber attacks due to the vast array of sensitive information they possess on companies across various sectors and regions. Hackers, such as LockBit, typically deploy ransomware to disable computer systems, followed by demands for payment or threats to release confidential data.

Notable Targets and Historical Precedents

Highlighting the severity of ransomware attacks, LockBit targeted Royal Mail in January, demanding payment or threatening to block access to the postal service’s data. A history of law firms falling victim to cyber-attacks includes the infamous 2017 Petya ransomware attack on DLA Piper and a recent incident involving a ransomware group targeting multiple law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis.

A&O’s Response and Operational Continuity

A&O’s technical response team, in collaboration with an independent cybersecurity adviser, promptly isolated and contained the incident. Acknowledging the significance of the matter for their clients, A&O emphasized its unwavering commitment to ensuring client data’s safety, security, and confidentiality. Despite some disruptions resulting from containment measures, the firm continues to operate normally.

The Magic Circle Merger: A&O’s Future Amidst Cybersecurity Challenges

Notably, A&O, a prominent member of London’s magic circle elite law firms, recently voted to merge with US law firm Shearman & Sterling. This strategic move aims to create a formidable 4,000-lawyer firm by May 2024, signaling resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving cybersecurity challenges.

