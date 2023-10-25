Breaking News

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. Law Firm Proskauer Rose Moves Towards Resolution with Former COO Accused of Corporate Espionage

Proskauer Rose, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced on Tuesday that it is on the verge of settling with its former Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jonathan O’Brien. The law firm had previously accused O’Brien of illicitly obtaining a substantial amount of confidential information and attempting to poach Proskauer Rose employees for a competitor.

Settlement in Sight

  
What
Where


This prospective settlement would mark the end of a federal lawsuit filed by Proskauer Rose against O’Brien, who had been terminated in December, just as he was preparing to transition to the rival firm, Paul Hastings.

Optimism Surrounds Negotiations

In a letter addressed to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in the Manhattan federal court, a legal representative for O’Brien expressed optimism, stating that “the parties are optimistic that they will be able to finalize a settlement agreement within approximately thirty (30) days.” However, the specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Case Deadlines Temporarily Suspended



Both parties have jointly requested Judge Torres to temporarily suspend all case deadlines until December 3, when they plan to file a status report. Russell Beck, an attorney from Boston-based Beck Reed Riden, conveyed this information in the letter. As of the time of this writing, there has been no response from Beck or Proskauer Rose’s legal representatives regarding the matter.

Allegations Against O’Brien

Proskauer Rose had alleged that O’Brien downloaded a substantial 34 gigabytes of sensitive data before his intended departure to Paul Hastings. The data in question included financial performance records, client lists, profitability metrics, compensation details, and evaluations of each of Proskauer’s 200-plus partners.

O’Brien’s Defense

In response, O’Brien refuted Proskauer Rose’s allegations, contending that he had downloaded the data to work during a two-week vacation to Mauritius, coinciding with his planned final days at the firm. He denied any intention of taking Proskauer Rose’s proprietary information to another employer.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Expanding Lawsuit and Additional Accusations

In May, Proskauer Rose broadened its legal action against O’Brien by asserting that he had misused his former position to have the firm cover more than $150,000 in personal expenses and charitable donations connected to himself and his spouse.

Additionally, Proskauer Rose accused O’Brien of collaborating with other former employees who were also set to join Paul Hastings. The firm claimed that O’Brien attempted to recruit them by withholding raises and promotions to incite their discontent, prompting them to leave.

Paul Hastings’ Response

Paul Hastings, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has stated that O’Brien will not be joining their ranks. Proskauer Rose’s complaint indicated that O’Brien was slated to receive a base salary of $1.5 million and $2.2 million in bonuses from his new employer. Paul Hastings asserted that it neither solicited nor accepted any confidential or proprietary information and declined to comment on “another firm’s personnel dispute.”

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
Legal News

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
Legal News

UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Legal Layoff News

LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Legal News

Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
Legal News

Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
Breaking News

University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
Law Students

The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Legal News

California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
Lawyers

Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas
Law Students

New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top