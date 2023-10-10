Legal News

Paul Weiss Challenges Yelp and News/Media Alliance Bid to Bar Representation in Google Litigation
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Paul Weiss Fights Bid to Disqualify Representation in Google Litigation

In a recent development, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a prominent law firm, has lodged a request with a U.S. judge to dismiss an attempt made by Yelp (YELP.N) and another former client to prevent the law firm from representing Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) in a legal battle concerning its digital advertising business practices. The legal maneuverings surrounding this case have taken center stage in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court, with Paul Weiss’s attorneys accusing Yelp and the News/Media Alliance of “gamesmanship” in their efforts to disqualify the firm from acting as Google’s lead defense counsel.

Background: U.S. Justice Department vs. Google

  
What
Where


To provide context, the U.S. Justice Department and a group of states initiated legal proceedings against Google in January, alleging antitrust violations. Although Yelp and the news media coalition are not parties to this lawsuit, they have asserted in a filing that Paul Weiss was “changing sides” by representing Google on matters for which the firm had previously provided counsel to them.

Paul Weiss Counters Accusations

Paul Weiss’s legal representatives, hailing from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, have vehemently refuted claims of a substantial relationship between the Justice Department’s case and their prior work for Yelp and the news alliance. In their filing, Paul Weiss stated that they have not provided legal services to Yelp or the news alliance since late 2020. Notably, both clients severed ties with the firm when their former Paul Weiss attorneys, Jonathan Kanter, and Brandon Kressin, departed to establish a boutique law firm. Remarkably, Kanter was subsequently chosen by President Joe Biden to lead the Department of Justice’s antitrust division.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Google’s Defense at Stake



The potential disqualification of Paul Weiss at this juncture is argued to have severe repercussions for Google, as WilmerHale attorneys have contended. Paul Weiss revealed that it invested over 10,000 hours in Google’s defense efforts.

A Multifaceted Legal Team for Google

In addition to Paul Weiss, Google is represented by lawyers from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider in the Virginia case. Google has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Paul Weiss Asserts its Representation as Appropriate

In a statement released on Monday, Paul Weiss affirmed the appropriateness of its representation of Google in all respects. The law firm asserted that its prior work for Yelp and the media group does not cast any doubt on its ability to represent Google in this ongoing case vigorously.

This legal battle, marked by high-stakes maneuvers and complex legal arguments, continues to unfold, with the outcome poised to have far-reaching implications for Google and its digital advertising practices.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
Legal News

Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Law Students

Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Legal News

Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Lawyers

Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
Legal News

Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Legal News

CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Legal News

Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers
Law Students

Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top