Law Students

Exploring America’s Top Law Schools for Highest Alumni Earnings
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on


Choosing the right career path involves weighing potential income against education costs. While lucrative in the long run, law school comes with substantial student debt. To assist aspiring lawyers, a nationwide study by Florida-based Anidjar & Levine reveals that the top 10 law schools in America have the highest alumni earnings, aiding in informed decision-making.

1. Cornell Law School, Ithaca, NY

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $172,867
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $249,283
  • Median Debt: $162,830

Cornell Law School alumni lead the pack, with the highest earnings both two and four years after graduation. Graduates quickly outpace their student debt, showcasing a rapid return on investment.

  
What
Where


2. Yale Law School, New Haven, CT

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $132,032
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $204,668
  • Median Debt: $143,437

Yale University claims the second spot, with alumni salaries over $200,000 after four years. Graduates enjoy healthy income growth between the two and four-year milestones.

3. Duke University School of Law, Durham, NC

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $168,098
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $202,454
  • Median Debt: $138,376

Duke University School of Law ranks third, with a four-year salary over $200,000. Graduates also enjoy financial advantages with a lower overall education cost.

4. NYU School of Law, New York, NY



  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $137,921
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $183,529
  • Median Debt: $172,122

NYU School of Law alumni can anticipate annual earnings exceeding $100,000 within two years, with potential growth to over $50,000 per year by the four-year mark.

5. Georgetown Law School, Washington, D.C.

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $118,650
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $142,966
  • Median Debt: $172,012

Georgetown Law School secures the fifth position, with a two-year salary exceeding $100,000. However, potential graduates should consider the median debt when evaluating the pros and cons.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

6. Santa Clara University School of Law, Santa Clara, CA

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $86,424
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $128,612
  • Median Debt: $181,198

Santa Clara University offers substantial salary growth from two to four years post-graduation, but their two-year salary is the lowest on the list.

7. University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Gainesville, FL

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $96,183
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $125,265
  • Median Debt: $77,724

With the lowest median debt among top schools, University of Florida Levin College of Law graduates earn nearly $20,000 more than their education cost by the two-year mark.

8. Boston University School of Law, Boston, MA

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $96,829
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $118,134
  • Median Debt: $112,443

Boston University School of Law graduates can expect a two-year salary of nearly $100,000, with eventual income surpassing their education cost.

9. Seton Hall School of Law, Newark, NJ

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $101,406
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $115,233
  • Median Debt: $123,479

Seton Hall University School of Law alumni earn the ninth-highest wages four years after graduation, with substantial growth potential and the sixth-highest two-year salary.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

10. Loyola University School of Law, Chicago, IL

  • Two Years Post-Graduation: $97,071
  • Four Years Post-Graduation: $110,658
  • Median Debt: $114,856

Loyola University School of Law rounds off the list, offering nearly $100,000 in annual salary within two years, with further growth anticipated.

Conclusion:
Understanding the costs and potential earnings is crucial for those aspiring to a legal career. These top law schools offer insights into the financial prospects of pursuing a legal education and help prospective students make informed choices for their future.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
Legal News

Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Law Students

Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Legal News

Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Lawyers

Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
Legal News

Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Legal News

CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Legal News

Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers
Law Students

Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top