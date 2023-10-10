Exploring America’s Top Law Schools for Highest Alumni Earnings

Choosing the right career path involves weighing potential income against education costs. While lucrative in the long run, law school comes with substantial student debt. To assist aspiring lawyers, a nationwide study by Florida-based Anidjar & Levine reveals that the top 10 law schools in America have the highest alumni earnings, aiding in informed decision-making.
1. Cornell Law School, Ithaca, NY
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $172,867
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $249,283
- Median Debt: $162,830
Cornell Law School alumni lead the pack, with the highest earnings both two and four years after graduation. Graduates quickly outpace their student debt, showcasing a rapid return on investment.
2. Yale Law School, New Haven, CT
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $132,032
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $204,668
- Median Debt: $143,437
Yale University claims the second spot, with alumni salaries over $200,000 after four years. Graduates enjoy healthy income growth between the two and four-year milestones.
3. Duke University School of Law, Durham, NC
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $168,098
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $202,454
- Median Debt: $138,376
Duke University School of Law ranks third, with a four-year salary over $200,000. Graduates also enjoy financial advantages with a lower overall education cost.
4. NYU School of Law, New York, NY
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $137,921
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $183,529
- Median Debt: $172,122
NYU School of Law alumni can anticipate annual earnings exceeding $100,000 within two years, with potential growth to over $50,000 per year by the four-year mark.
5. Georgetown Law School, Washington, D.C.
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $118,650
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $142,966
- Median Debt: $172,012
Georgetown Law School secures the fifth position, with a two-year salary exceeding $100,000. However, potential graduates should consider the median debt when evaluating the pros and cons.
6. Santa Clara University School of Law, Santa Clara, CA
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $86,424
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $128,612
- Median Debt: $181,198
Santa Clara University offers substantial salary growth from two to four years post-graduation, but their two-year salary is the lowest on the list.
7. University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Gainesville, FL
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $96,183
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $125,265
- Median Debt: $77,724
With the lowest median debt among top schools, University of Florida Levin College of Law graduates earn nearly $20,000 more than their education cost by the two-year mark.
8. Boston University School of Law, Boston, MA
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $96,829
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $118,134
- Median Debt: $112,443
Boston University School of Law graduates can expect a two-year salary of nearly $100,000, with eventual income surpassing their education cost.
9. Seton Hall School of Law, Newark, NJ
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $101,406
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $115,233
- Median Debt: $123,479
Seton Hall University School of Law alumni earn the ninth-highest wages four years after graduation, with substantial growth potential and the sixth-highest two-year salary.
10. Loyola University School of Law, Chicago, IL
- Two Years Post-Graduation: $97,071
- Four Years Post-Graduation: $110,658
- Median Debt: $114,856
Loyola University School of Law rounds off the list, offering nearly $100,000 in annual salary within two years, with further growth anticipated.
Conclusion:
Understanding the costs and potential earnings is crucial for those aspiring to a legal career. These top law schools offer insights into the financial prospects of pursuing a legal education and help prospective students make informed choices for their future.
